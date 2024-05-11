Weekly Fashion Roundup: May 10

You are reading this month's free article.

Members only

Some of the biggest moments in fashion news this week included the Met Gala, sales figures, collection announcements and more.

Leading the charge is the 2024 Met Gala and the opening of the The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion exposure. At the same time, the announcement was made that Tapestry's third-quarter revenue was lower than expected.

Elsewhere, Travis Scott released a collection of Jordan Brand clothing and shoes; SKIMS has launched a new men's campaign and boutique; Wales Bonner and adidas revealed their SS24 collection and Levis dismissed its lawsuit against Brunello Cucinelli.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the top fashion news stories of the week so you can stay on top of industry trends.

Met Gala 2024





Earlier this week, it was the first Monday in May, making the annual Met Gala one of the premier fashion events outside of global fashion weeks. Hosted by Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth, this year's event brought together numerous stars from the global fashion, entertainment, music, technology and art industries.

In addition to the gala festivities, the event always opens the new exhibit at the Mets Costume Institute. Titled The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashionthe exhibition covers around 220 garments and accessories from four centuries.

When a garment enters the Costume Institute's collection, its status is changed forever, the exhibition description reads. What was once a vital part of a person's life is now an immobile work of art that can no longer be worn, heard, touched or smelled.

Take a look at some of the best looks from the 2024 Met Gala here and take a look inside the new exhibit here.

Coach owner Tapestry falls below third-quarter sales expectations amid legal battle to acquire Versace owner Capri





Coach's parent company, Tapestry, has made headlines for its battle to acquire rival company Capri, which owns brands like Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Amid its acquisition squabbles, Tapestrys recently released its third-quarter financial results, revealing that its sales numbers fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

Tapestrys' net sales reached $1.48 billion, below analysts' forecasts of $1.5 billion as of March 30, according to LSEG data via Reuters. Additionally, the company's revenues have declined since last year.

In the press release for the third quarter financial report, Tapestry explained that it is confident in the merits and the pro-competitive and pro-consumer nature of this transaction and that it looks forward to presenting its strong legal arguments before the courts.

Travis Scott Becomes First Non-Athlete to Launch Jordan Brand Sneaker and Apparel Collection





Travis Scott bolsters his clothing and footwear release with the announcement of his new signature collection with Jordan Brand, making the rapper the first non-athlete to receive a signature clothing and sneaker line with Jordan.

On the footwear side, the collection includes the iconic Jumpman Jack sneaker in Dark Mocha, University Red and a limited edition University Red. Clothing-wise, the collection includes chunky tees, muscle tees, hoodies, shorts and accessories. Along with various graphic patterns, the garments are complete in dark colorways that lean into tones of brown, gray, and beige.

The Travis Scott x Jordan Signature clothing collection is now available online at Travis Scott.

SKIMS Mens is for “ALL BODY”





Kim Kardashians SKIMS has taken the underwear, shapewear and loungewear space by storm with its range of versatile pieces, standout campaigns and major partnerships. Recently, SKIMS has also expanded its men's branch, but has now grown even bigger with the new men's campaign EVERY BODY.

Shot and directed by Vanessa Beecroft, the campaign reveals a cast of 40 men to highlight the diversity of the brand. But beyond the visuals, the campaign highlights the growth of men's boutique SKIMS, which now offers underwear, activewear, loungewear, sleepwear and more.

Just as anyone can be a SKIMS woman, anyone can also be a SKIMS man, Kim Kardashian said in a statement. Regardless of lifestyle, age or body type, everyone should feel most comfortable and confident in their everyday essentials.

Take a look at the Wales Bonner x adidas SS24 collection





The Wales Bonner x adidas collaborations have always been on fire, always remaining one of the most sought after clothing collaborations of the moment and of course, the signature adidas Samba. Now here's a full look at what's in store for SS24 in Wales Bonner x adidas apparel and footwear.

On the shoe front, the Millennium is leading the charge. Launched in the early 2000s, this revitalized shoe almost has a bowling alley-like presence with its paneled leather upper and contrast heel. Aside from the Millennium, footwear still sees the adidas Samba MN and adidas SL72.

Clothing-wise, the collaboration continues its love of tracksuits by opting for bold shades of dandelion/lime green and cobalt/tangerine/beige. But the sporty aesthetic continues with short and long sleeve tees, printed shorts, tank tops and lightweight jackets.

The SS24 Wales Bonner x adidas collection is set to release on May 20th online at adidas.

Levi's ends lawsuit against Brunello Cucinelli for “counterfeit” tabs





According to Fashion businessLast Tuesday, Levi Strauss & Co. dismissed its lawsuit against Brunello Cucinelli for trademark infringement, dilution and unfair competition.

It should be noted that the case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the claims cannot proceed in court. The complaint was first filed in January and claimed that Brunello Cucinelli misappropriated LS&Co's famous Tab brand. as a symbol of its own clothing products.