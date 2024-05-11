Zendayas' stylist slams designers who previously refused to dress her





Zendaya and fashion may have become synonymous over the years, but according to her stylist, she hasn't always been the go-to for big brands looking to showcase their designs. In an interview with The cutting room floor shared on Patreon Thursday (May 9), longtime actress collaborator Law Roach said it's difficult to get some luxury fashion houses to work with the Challengers star, 27. I would write the big five. I wrote Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they all said: No, try again next year. She's too green, Roach, 45, said in the interview. Zendaya, Met Gala 2024.

Bauzen/GC Images

The episode was filmed on April 22, two weeks before Dune The star walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala, where she also served as event co-chair. For the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion theme, Zendaya wore a Maison Margielas John Galliano dress. According to Roach, he kept all the receipts from the big five who had previously turned down his client. By the time she arrived in America Vogueshe still had never worn any of those designers that she still doesn't wear, he said. The host seemed surprised by his confession, so Roach explained a little more. Zendaya.

Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage; John Shearer/WireImage; Mike Marsland/WireImage

In an editorial, yes. But on a red carpet, she has still never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She still has never worn Gucci on the carpet. No press, no appearances, ever, Roach said. The first time she wore Valentino in public was when she had a contract, he added of Zendaya. He continued: So when I said, If you say no, it's a no forever, that rang true for a long, long time. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Law Roach and Zendaya, Paris Fashion Week.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Earlier in the interview, Roach was asked about his confidence and he thanked Zendaya for helping him find his voice early in his own career. She was always the one to stick up for me and make sure I was in those rooms where people thought I didn't belong. Even as a young girl, I'm talking 16, 17 years old, he said. We sat in boardrooms with clients and companies and CEOs and they were trying to make me invisible and she was like, The law has something to say, or someone. [would] tries to talk around me and she says, “Oh, well, he just asked you a question, and it was like those little things that always, when someone tried to take power, she would give it back to me.” directly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/zendaya-stylist-law-roach-calls-out-designers-who-refused-to-dress-her-8646960 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos