Lindsay wins bronze at ACC Championships – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE APARTMENTS The Georgia Tech track and field teams finished day two in phenomenal fashion. Tech had one podium, three finals qualifiers, two All ACC finishes, two season best performances and five personal best performances on the second day of competition. In the women's 3,000 meter steeplechase, Helene Lindsay ran a season's best time of 10:01.69, winning a bronze medal. Cameron O'Neal jumped a mark of 7.78m (25-6) in the men's long jump. O'Neal recorded the best mark of the season and earned second-team all-ACC honors. In the men's 110 meter hurdles, George Benjamin recorded a new personal best of 14.36. Third in its series, Anna Witherspoon recorded a final qualifying time of 13.67 in the women's 100 meter hurdles. First-year student Winston Decuire III set a new personal best of 47.13 in the men's 400 meters. The elapsed time qualified him for Saturday's final. Eric Singleton Jr. was another standout freshman for the Jackets today. Finishing first in his heat with a time of 10.53, Singleton automatically qualified for the men's 100 meter final. In the women's 800 meter race, Gracie Marston recorded a new personal best of 2:08.23. In the men's 3,000 meter steeplechase, two Jackets recorded personal bests. John Higinbotham recorded a time of 8:54.05 and Tristan Autry recorded a time of 9:02.10. To conclude the second day of the ACC Championship, Ameia Wilson skipped a mark 6.26m

(20-6). Wilson's mark earned him a fourth-place finish and second-team All ACC honors. FOLLOWING Day three of the ACC Championships will resume on Saturday, May 11 at 2:00 p.m. with the men's high jump.

