Styles of Longmont senior models at the spring fashion show – Longmont Times-Call





With summer just around the corner, six senior models presented the Longmont community with spectacular outfits for the season during a fashion show Friday. Held at the Longmont Senior Center, the show was open to the public and featured older models wearing colorful dresses, blouses and accessories. Everything the women wore, except their shoes, came from the downtown Longmont store. Boutique Ivy Rose. “We wanted to give some recognition to local businesses,” explains Valérie Rodriguez, recreation coordinator at the Senior Center. Rodriguez said the fashion show was about giving women a chance to step out of their comfort zone – and inspiring audience members to also gain confidence in their own appearance. “Big, small…everyone is different,” Rodriguez said of models. “When people watch them walk, they can (say), 'Hey, that might be a cute blouse on me.'” A few weeks ago, the women met with Kathy Deakin, owner of Ivy Rose, to get outfitted for the show. With Deakin's help, each participant was given two outfits to model: one themed 'in full bloom', the other themed 'sweet summer nights'. “It’s been such a pleasure working with all these ladies,” Deakin said. “A few women, when they came in, said, 'I don't think you'll get anything for me.' And that's what we love to do, is show that we have something for every woman. Ivy Rose has held fashion shows at other venues in Longmont before, but one senior show particularly appealed to Deakin. She said it fits with the store's commitment to providing fashionable clothing for women of all ages. “Everything they wear is so 'them,'” Deakin said. The free fashion show on Friday afternoon brought together more than 100 guests in the Senior Center gym. The women took the stage to applause from the crowd, while Deakin read short biographies of each woman and explained how she did their hair. Spring fashion worn by models included a periwinkle dress, pink blouse and several sun hats. The summer collection featured outfits meant for warm nights outside, from floral jumpsuits to flared jeans. Model Billie Best, who turns 70 this summer, wore an elegant black dress as her spring outfit. “It wasn’t even on my bucket list, but I guess it was in the stars,” Best said of the fashion show. “I am part of the community and encourage older women to look and be their best.” After the show, the women gathered at the Senior Center reception area to allow guests to enjoy their outfits up close. Deakin also gave away Ivy Rose coupons to everyone who passed by. Participant Rose Jahnke, 85, said modeling gives her satisfaction and joy. “I volunteered right away,” Jahnke said. “I think it’s great.”

