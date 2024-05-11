Meghan Markle's British family trolls Nigeria by wearing controversial dress; spectators convinced





Meghan Markle's choice of outfit during a recent stop on her royal tour in Nigeria sparked a wave of reactions on social media. The Duchess of Sussex, who traveled to the South African country alongside her husband Prince Harry for Invictus, received a warm welcome from the crowd. The couple engaged with the public and interacted with schoolchildren, with footage of their visit quickly going viral. Notably, Meghan's decision to wear a dress named “Windsor” attracted attention, a move that some fans are convinced is an accurate message to the monarchy. TOPSHOT – Britain's Prince Harry (left), Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan (right), Duchess of Sussex, meet children during their visit to Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10, 2024, while They are visiting Nigeria as part of the Invictus Games Anniversary celebrations. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP) Meghan Markle wears a Windsor dress Photos posted online show Harry and Meghan embracing Nigeria's culture and style to connect with people on a more personal level. While the Duke opted for a simple shirt and pants look instead of his classic coat and pants, Meghan wore a backless peach maxi dress by Heidi Merrick. Interestingly, the dress is called “Windsor”, leading to speculation as to whether this was a coincidence or a deliberate choice. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Also read: Prince Harry 'happy to be back in the UK' but this reality check leaves him shocked “Meghan Markle is desperate for connections to the Windsor name,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Oh my God! Isn't she overshadowing the royal family by wearing Windsor, lol? I wrote another one. “Her strategic marriage and non-strategic decisions backfired. As if a dress with that name gave her the legitimacy that continues to elude her!” Another intervened. There were reports earlier about Meghan's wish to live at Windsor Castle, a desire the Queen reportedly refused. Instead, they settled in Frogmore Cottage, but had to give it up when they stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Now Meghan, living outside the royal circle, wears a dress named “Windsor” , which adds an ironic touch to the whole. history. Also read: Prince Harry faces betrayal blow on UK trip as king snubs him for honoring William with I'm convinced she's doing this on purpose at this point. Infamy is his goal, not approval. She takes a page from Wallis' playbook, another royal follower added to the comments section. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Nigeria Harry and Meghan, who recently announced their new Netflix series, made a special visit to Nigeria at the request of Christopher Musa, the country's top military official and chief of defense staff. According to British broadcaster Helena Chard, the aim of their three-day trip is to boost their popularity as estranged members of the royal family and gain positive public relations. Given the constant scrutiny and criticism they face, any involvement in Invictus would naturally attract a lot of press attention, she says. I'd be surprised if they didn't call the pool cover. I also wouldn't be surprised if they were followed by Netflix cameras, especially since one of the cultural activities is a polo match. Their few days in Nigeria will have the feel of a royal, albeit pseudo-royal, tour. ” Chard told Fox News.

