Key PGA Tour sponsor expresses frustration with state of men's professional golf

RBC Chief Marketing Officer Mary DePaoli speaks with local press at the RBC Canadian Open media day this week. YouTube: Golf Canada

There are many stakeholders that the PGA Tour and Commissioner Jay Monahan must satisfy. These days it seems a bit like a game of Whac-A-Mole. Take care of one thing and suddenly the next needs to be taken care of.

There are the fans who started talking with their eyes, which led to a drop in ratings in most tournaments. There are the players, many of whom have shared their distrust of the current Tour leaders. And then there are the sponsors, who provide the majority of funds to finance the tournaments that fans watch and players participate in. They are extremely important to the structures of the professional game and not everyone is happy with the current state of affairs.

Count RBC, the Royal Bank of Canada, among the Tour's key sponsors, and one that is also facing some frustration as the Tour navigates uncertain times. Mary DePaoli, RBC's chief marketing officer, made that clear during a press conference at the RBC Canadian Open media day this week.

I think we probably all feel the same way,” DePaoli said Monday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, just south of Toronto. “We all experience this, whether as a sponsor, a fan or a player. We're all watching the PGA Tour, right now, try to sort out a business model that has been under significant strain and still isn't completely resolved. And that’s still to be determined. So this requires a lot of patience.

DePaoli is one of the few who decide the fate of the sponsorship. Professional golf fans may recall that a year ago that sponsorship was also in question, but DePaoli and his team agreed to a one-year extension in August. This was seen as a victory at the time, and rightly so, given that not all sponsorships have been picked up with the typical consistency in recent years. The expansion continues next month as the 2024 iteration of the event takes place in late May, but nothing is guaranteed beyond that. DePaoli was quick to acknowledge that they have a great partnership with the PGA Tour, but also noted that the partnerships sometimes go through difficulties.

“It’s going to be very important for us to see the Tour stabilize professional men’s golf,” she continued. I used the analogy, it's like they're flying the plane and building it at the same time. It's probably not too far away. But I think if some of these outstanding issues can be resolved on their own in the short to medium term and we can start to put behind us some of the static and change that a lot of people weren't very satisfied, I hope they can get men's professional golf back on track and growing again in a very positive direction.

DePaoli didn't go into detail about these changes, but it's no secret that the Tour has been in flux for several years now. They were forced to make various changes to the regular season product, require player benefits from sponsors, and develop an equity program to help maintain and reward player loyalty. All of this, of course, was brought about by the conception of LIV Golf, which kicked off its inaugural season on the same weekend as the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.

Ironically, a year later, the PGA Tour shockingly announced that it was working on a merger of business interests with the Saudi Public Investment Fund during the week of the 2023 Canadian Open. This, the tournament saw one of the game's global stars, Rory McIlroy, win in 2022, followed by one of Canada's native sons, Nick Taylor, triumph in epic fashion in 2023. In other words, the tournament was coincidentally a rollercoaster. golf news, golf politics and epic finishes. All of this brings attention to the tournament sponsor, but that doesn't mean it's been a smooth road otherwise.

RBC spends tens of millions of dollars on tour sponsorships each year, both for the Canadian Open in the summer and the RBC Heritage event the week after the Masters and DePaoli called it a great run at the press conference . She explained how the Tour helped RBC and how RBC helped the Tour. We need to consider both sides of the coin, she said, without discussing RBC's future intentions.

With partners, they sometimes go through trials,” she said. “And you have to deal with it as long as you can to hopefully see them through whatever they’re going through.” Now, I think golf might be that moment in time where, unlike many other professional sports, it's going through a period of change. He is in the midst of a transformation. Many other leagues and teams have experienced this throughout their history.

“So we hope that this will be corrected soon. We hope they can bring the sport together in a very healthy way that, again, benefits the players, sponsors and fans. If the fans are happy, they were happy. If the players are happy, they were happy. But at the moment we still see a little change.