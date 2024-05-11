From the Met Gala to your Instagram feed: how ugly beauty took over fashion | Fashion

Fashion
WWhen Doja Cat arrived at the Met Gala on Monday night, you'd be forgiven for thinking she'd been caught in a downpour. Her dress was soaked and streaks of mascara were running down her face. The look, which turned out to be the work of makeup artist Pat McGrath, has since gone viral.
The American rapper wasn't the only one to stray from traditional red carpet beauty that night. Actress Amanda Seyfried dyed her blonde hair gray and, rather than the traditional red, her lips were a vibrant purple, the color of verbena. Zendaya, who walked the carpet not once but twice, had eyebrows so thin they almost disappeared.
Rejecting traditional beauty standards, these stars are turning to a movement now known as ugly beauty. Gaining traction in recent years, it has thrived on social media and covers everything from intentionally unblended foundation on jaw lines to gradient colored lips and the use of prosthetics to change the shape of cheekbones or to create tiny forehead horns.
Unlike makeup trends such as Clean Girl, where glassy skin appears poreless, or the glazed donut aesthetic, where cheekbones sparkle like frosting on a frozen snack, the goal is not to increase attractiveness . Instead, it pushes the boundaries of what beauty is.
Emily Schubert, one of cinema's most prominent makeup artists, believes the worlds of special effects and real-life makeup are becoming increasingly blurred. Her new book, Beauty of the Beast: A Makeup Manual, from independent production house A24, behind films like Priscilla and The Zone of Interest, aims to share some of her tips, from how to create the illusion of not having eyebrows. on how to make hair look gray.
It might not seem like a goal to achieve in everyday life, but Schubert, who started thinking about makeup differently after noticing how gray her face was after scoliosis surgery at age 13 , says it has become a kind of way of telling stories. Especially since we are looking at screens more than ever and seeing people in 2D.
The term “ugly makeup revolution” was originally coined by London-based visual artist Eszter Magyar in 2018. Six years later, Magyar says the reason this revolution has gained such momentum is because people in have had enough of false and filtered perfection. Although she has mixed feelings about the trend, she still appreciates it as a modern counterpoint to the whole cookie-cutter aesthetic; character rather than perfection.
Filters have gone from a silly feature (remember dog ears) to a tool used by the majority of young people posting online. City and University of London study smartphones and appearance in 2023 revealed that 90% of women in their 20s used a filter on a selfie. This dominance has blurred the lines between what we look like online and offline, as they continually smooth skin, lift cheekbones, and even give the illusion of a fully made-up face.
Some see the rise of ugly beauty as a backlash to these unattainable beauty ideals, especially as AI continues to change the parameters of what's possible. People are under more pressure than ever to adhere to unrealistic and ever-changing beauty standards, whether through filters or tweaks, and to conform to homogenized ideals of what they should look like, says Alex Peters, beauty editor at Dazed, where the trend resonates strongly with the magazine's readers. I think ugly makeup acts as a pressure valve, in a way, helping people release some of that stress.
On Instagram, it has become the norm to edit blemishes and acne scars. Some spend hours concealing them with makeup while others eradicate them with apps like Facetune. But again, Schubert makes an art out of it, using KY Jelly to give a tactile effect to the skin when creating pimples. On a long shoot, Schubert considers how a blemish develops over time: it may start oozing but gradually crusts over the character's face.
Age is another topic that the ugly beauty likes to play with. While social media is full of videos of (usually) young users asking viewers to guess their age and then getting upset when they guess correctly or better, Schubert, who has worked with celebrities such as Dev Hynes and model Bella Hadid, has a whole chapter dedicated to making you look younger And older. To smooth out wrinkles, she uses facial tape, but can also use the same tape to create the illusion of sagging skin.
Historically, cosmetic enhancements were a luxury reserved for a cohort with high disposable income. Now Botox and fillers are offered as midday treatments with the average price in the UK starting from 100. They're so everyday that a recent article on Dazed even reflected if ugly could one day become an aspiration: If we imagine a future where the majority of people have smoothed their wrinkles with Botox, plumped their lips with filler, vacuumed their cheeks with buccal fat removal, and straightened their teeth with veneers, will we become- Is it desirable to have natural features? which are becoming more and more rare; crooked teeth, smile lines and crow's feet?
Schubert doesn't understand why people want to appear almost featureless. She's seen it before: did you know that truckers age more on the left side of their face? You can see the patterns of a lifetime on the face and body. People need to think about it and not see it as a bad thing. Why would you want to take down your own story?
