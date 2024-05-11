Fashion
Scottish husband Keir Johnston, behind viral blue-black dress illusion, admits to brutally attacking his wife
The Scottish husband behind the famous 'dress that broke the Internet' has admitted to strangling his wife, almost a year after he was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Keir Johnston, 38, pleaded guilty on Thursday to attacking his wife, Grace Johnston, in their home on the island of Colonsay in Scotland on March 6, 2022.
Johnston allegedly brandished a knife as he threatened his wife, saying “someone is going to die” after a night of drinking during the attack. according to the Guardian.
The near-fatal attack began days before when Grace defied Keir's demands not to attend a job interview on the mainland, the outlet reported.
On the day of the attack, Keir Johnston told his wife he would be leaving her, leading to an argument between the couple.
“She left the property to stop him from leaving. He followed her and tackled her to the ground,” prosecutor Chris Macintosh told the High Court in Glasgow.
“He placed both of her knees on her arms, so that she was unable to move. He then began to strangle her with both hands. At first she was able to scream and feared for her life and thought Johnston intended to kill her as he was very forceful.
A witness pulled Keir Johnston off his wife, but the crazed husband went inside before returning moments later, threatening to “finish” his wife and choke her again, according to the BBC.
Keir Johnston was also said to have held a knife.
Grace Johnston suffered severe bruising and called police, telling the dispatcher, “My husband is trying to kill me.”
Keir Johnston was initially charged with attempted murder.
During the trial at the High Court in Glasgow, Grace Johnston detailed an 11-year campaign of abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband, including acts of domestic violence and coercive control.
Keir Johnston also allegedly isolated Grace from her friends and family, and monitored her money to decide how much she could access.
The couple rose to internet fame when Grace's mother, Cecilia Bleasdale, purchased the infamous dress a week before their February 2015 wedding.
Bleasdale had sent a photo of her outfit to her daughter and asked her opinion on the dress, which confused the couple who disagreed over the color.
Grace considered it white and gold while Keir claimed it was black and blue.
It’s definitely black and blue.
At the wedding, the couple's friend Caitlin McNeill was supposed to perform with her band, but she got carried away with the dress and posted the photo on her Tumblr blog, Business Insider reported.
The photo became an overnight sensation, leading people to discuss the color palette.
After achieving internet fame, the couple, Grace and McNeill's mother appeared on Ellen DeGeneres Show where Bleasdale wore the dress to silence the debate.
The daytime talk show host presented the couple with a check for $10,000 and a trip to the Caribbean.
After pleading guilty, Keir applied for “continued bail” but was remanded in custody, where he will remain until his sentencing next month.
“You strangled her, injured her and repeatedly put her life in danger in circumstances which must have been absolutely terrifying for her,” Judge Lady Drummond told the man: according to the BBC.
“I am afraid, Mr Johnston, that your status has now changed, that you have been convicted of a very serious crime and that you are in the meantime remanded in custody.”
Johnston will be sentenced on June 6.
