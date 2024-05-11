Cale Darrell, whose love of vintage clothing is downright contagious

This week on Five Fits With, I sat down with Cale Darrell, founder and owner of the Chicago-based company. Good shape, an excellent vintage store that became known for several reasons: its meticulous eye and its ingenious idea of ​​creating online collections in which items were presented before their release, something Darrell did long before it became the standard today. . I met him late last year while he was photographing an event for Contemptuous holiday shop. He was one of the vendors and since I arrived before the customers, I had the chance to take advantage of everything he had to offer. I was tempted by a few things, but mistakenly told myself I would wait for a lull in the afternoon traffic to try some things.

He had not only sold every item I was interested in, but he had sold almost every item I was interested in as well. all of his stock with time to spare. I also noted its excellent outfit. But what really won me over was his kindness and patience. I knew from that moment that he would make an excellent subject for this column. On a recent trip to New York over Cocoron soba bowls, Cale and I discussed his career in the menswear and vintage industry, how his father's marathoning past influenced his career path, of her upcoming clothing line and much more.

Adjust one

Open gallery

Vintage clothing, accessories and shoes (everywhere); shirt jacket by Former Studies.

Tell me about what you were doing before Good Form and how you decided to start it in the first place.

I ran a men's clothing store called Article Menswear. It focused on high-end denim and other men's clothing that Cincinnati did not have readily available at the time. I started developing a little side hustle and saw more money coming in from selling vintage. So it was from there that I opened my first vintage store. It was called Reunion Clothiers, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 2017. I only ran it for a few years before moving to Chicago. But this decision opened a new door with Good Form.

How did you become interested in style and clothing?

I will see Squire, GQ, and other fashion stores and I would like to look a certain way, but I could never afford to buy prettier or more expensive clothes. Jumping to thrift stores gave me the opportunity to play with my style. I looked more into these used clothes because of the way they were already worn, repaired, faded, those kinds of things really started to speak to me. I was able to develop my own sense of style there. It gave me the chance to create my own look without paying for it.

Adjust two

Open gallery

How did you end up selling vintage?

We were very blue collar growing up. My father worked in a steel mill, but he was also one of the best marathon runners in the Midwest. He was injured running the Boston Marathon around the same time eBay was starting to catch on. He started pulling stuff out of the attic, cataloging it, and selling the crap for $200 to $500. He was sponsored, so he had a ton of sneakers. He then started calling all his old running buddies and asking, “Hey, do you still have these shoes?” I'm pretty sure he got to Steve Prefontaine's sister and had his jockstrap in our basement at some point. But along the way, I was able to sit next to him and observe exactly what he was doing. I guess that was kind of the beginning. So I started selling some of the vintage I found at thrift stores, novelty T-shirts and Levis, on Etsy when I was quite young, around 19. Obviously it's grown into something much bigger now, but it's definitely a slow process.

What do you do to separate Good Form from the seemingly endless multitude of vintage options available? What makes it special?

What's unique about Good Form is simply the way I deliver it. I want you to be able to go online and know exactly what type of clothing will be there. Every drop you know there will be great Ralph [Lauren] piece mixed with WWII pants and a funky 90s cap. Good Form is not a costume store, it's a direct reflection of who I am and how I dress. There is so much accessible vintage in the world now, but it can be overwhelming and I want to share something accessible, clean and ready to wear. I want it to feel more like a lifestyle brand, bigger than just a vintage store. I have the impression that in the world of vintage, we don't necessarily always understand that.

Adjust three

Open gallery

What do you think of the current vintage boom?

I love it. This has only enhanced the growth of my business and the industry. It’s more important than ever now and I think it only helps us all. At the end of the day, it's nice to have your go-to dealer. Like, hey, if you're trying to pick up a great pair of vintage jeans, you've got your man. If you're looking for custom vintage products, you've got the man. If you're trying to buy Ralph basics and good military basics, I'm your guy.

Do you have a set theme or criteria when looking for a new product?

The formula is pretty clear at this point. I love great Americans. Bright colors, rich fabrics, typically made in the USA and absolutely polyester free.

Do you wear anything other than vintage?

Sustainability is key, but I've never really experienced it on purpose. I have always lived this way. When I buy something new, I do it quite intentionally. I'm drawn to well-made staple pieces that I'll keep forever. I am I buy new clothes all the time, but I usually always buy them second hand. If I want something, there's no point in me buying new stuff when I've learned to just go get it. You can call me cheap, I suppose, but it's part of who I am at this point. Anyway, who doesn't want something already experienced? But I'm currently working on a new project. It's a new clothing line called Former Studies. The brand will mix vintage with new clothing and release next spring, but I don't want to reveal too much just yet. I've been working on this project for a few years and beyond, I'm excited to share it.

Adjust four

Open gallery

Are you looking for something in particular right now?

My closet is so small, man. As boring as it sounds, I like to think I have everything I need. I've always been someone who doesn't need much. I just like to keep it really connected.

Don't you feel the temptation to take something for yourself?

Always. Something will go into my closet and then come out again. I do this all the time. From time to time, I find a piece that speaks to me and that fits into the rotation for the long term.

When you're not booking appointments or looking for vintage, what do you do with your free time?

I feel like I'm constantly on the move. It's perhaps the craziest thing in the business. When people say “love what you do,” I love my job. My whole world revolves around finding old clothes and when you take time off, you can't help but think that maybe you're missing something. I don't give myself enough time but that's exactly where I am at the moment. Just going out to eat and enjoy some of life's little moments is always huge for me.

Fit five

Open gallery

Pants by Former Studies.

Give me a perfect day in Chicago. An Esquire reader's favorite places.

Metric Coffee is a must stop most days. It's in the West Loop and right next to my store, good energy, cool team and I always run into a familiar face. I wore the hat in one of the cups, but my favorite restaurant is a little French restaurant called Le Bouchon. Steak fries, classic no-frills cocktails, just awesome stuff. And maybe Thalia Hall for a show? It's one of the most beautiful places I've ever been. A walk through Wicker Park is always fun. Amazing record stores, vintage boutiques and places that have been around for decades.

If you had to wear one outfit for the rest of your life, what would it be?

I covet my 501s like everyone else and found the one pair I would die in. I'd probably pair them with one of my dad's old running t-shirts. I think it's kind of a way of not forgetting where you came from. For shoes, this is probably my go to shit Birkenstocks or my New Balance sneakers. Comfort over style if it's forever.