Denver Fashion Week presents kids and teens show

Prepare for an explosion of bright colors, playful graphics and fashion-forward styles. Denver Fashion Week (DFW) showcases the talented future designers featured at DFW children's and teen show.

The evening will showcase the incredible talent of six talented designers, Directed by Maysi, Factory mode, Dragon wing, Anton LaRosa, Peach and Penny, And THE delighted, each presenting their latest collections. Prepare to be fascinated by their unique visions and exceptional craftsmanship.

Photo courtesy of Made by Maysi

Maysi Hamwithe stylist behind Directed by Maysi, describes his collection as embodying a rebellious yet playful spirit, while being skillful mixing elements of punk and grunge with a touch of youth. We can expect an abundance of contrasting prints, layering and a predominantly bold color palette including black, red and white.

Hamwi expresses his desire to inspire individualism and creativity through his creations. Despite the darker associations typically associated with punk and grunge, she wants her collection to exude a sense of fun and leave a lasting impression on audiences.

I want to inspire individualism and creativity, Hamwi said. Although the punk and grunge scenes have a darker association, I want the collection to be fun and lGive people a sense of empowerment and freedom.

This collection demonstrates Hamwi's commitment to pushing the boundaries of youth fashion and celebrating unique personalities in the fashion world.

Photo courtesy of Tony Gallagher

Skye Barker not only has a variety of youth-focused businesses, such as music and theater programs, but also has a significant influence on youth fashion through Factory mode.

At the upcoming show, Factory Fashion will present a variety of looks including both original works by her SKYE|AIRE label and upcycled sustainable clothing.

We have something interesting up our sleeve for this show that celebrates the youth and the power of their voices, » said Barker Maa. We hope to remind students of their strength and ability to impact change. It will be less cute and communicate vision and hope,

On the theme of this collection Power, Voice and Strength, Factory Fashion will present labels and designers from Benson and Reignwhich will present five looks under its own label and segment.

Benson and Reign is a duo of young designers aged 10 and 11 which appears for the second time under the Factory Fashion banner, she said. They mature, as do their creations.

Barker Maa's passion truly lies in her love of working with students and seeing their creativity grow as they begin to realize what they are capable of. Barker Maa described it as fun and energizing. Like other designers, Barker Maa will be taking a different approach to children's fashion this season.

I hope to communicate a little Rock and Roll beauty that inspires courage, resilience and a feeling of personal power, » said Barker Maa.

Barker Maa loves children's and teen fashion because there are no boundaries and the possibilities are endless, especially when it comes to mixing and matching patterns.

I love his reckless abandon and I hope to capture some of that essence while communicating a style, said Barker Maa.

In the fall, Barker Maa will launch a complete youth-teen collection through its private label, SKYE|AIRE, which is also manufactured at Factory Fashion. The collection will be called SKYE|HEIR and include his own designs as well as design partnerships with young designers of all ages.

Dragon Wing

Photo courtesy of Dragonwing

Dragon wing, property of Allison Herman And her husband Steve Slutywas born from Herman's intense dedication to creating exceptional sportswear.

Inspired by the vibrant and eclectic spirit of the early 90s, Dragonwings' newest and upcoming collection is heavily inspired by the funky patterns, bright colors and carefree attitude of that era.

People can expect to see a fusion of retro elements with a modern twist, Herman said. Think oversized silhouettes, neon hues and playful prints that are reminiscent of the 90s street style scene. Our collection will be gives off an air of nostalgia while remaining fresh and relevant.

This Fashion Week, Herman will feature graffiti-inspired graphics, acid-wash denim, and fun '90s accessories.

For the very first Fashion Week, we are combine our sportswear with streetwear, she says. We're very excited about this trend.

Dragonwing hopes that children and parents will feel joy when they see and wear its designs. Herman's goal is to deliver the same excitement and self-expression that defined '90s fashion.

Moving forward, Dragonwing plans to expand its children's and teens brand by introducing new collections that will continue to push boundaries and challenge expectations.

We are also exploring collaborations with artists and designers to further elevate our brand and reach new audiences, Herman said.

Photo courtesy of Robins Photography

Andrew Kolczynski, the designer behind Anton LaRosa, makes its debut in haute couture for its children and adolescents this season. Inspiration comes from participation in Red Ball Parade and have the opportunity to design a dress for a child, their very first child's item of clothing.

Throughout her couture collection, expect to see plenty of shiny fabric and graceful gaits of the models, » said Kolxzynski.

The color patterns of the collection are black and red, symbolizing passion and elegance. Kolxzynski's favorite piece, a bodysuit in shimmering stretch fabric, will be revealed during the show, offering a glimpse of the unique and stunning designs.

You'll just have to be at the show to see for yourself, he said.

With a focus on making children feel good and happy in their outfits and wanting parents to feel proud, Kolczynski's creations are carefully designed and tailored to each model. Moving away from trends, Kolczynski prefers to create from his own inner inspiration, emphasizing his attachment to originality.

I try not to follow the trends that I like to create from within, he said.

This will be a new step for the designer as he brings his vision into the world of children's fashion.

THE delighted

Photo courtesy of Denver Fashion Week

Designer of THE delighted, Lea Sullivan, takes inspiration from its previous DFW collection, adopting bright colors, lightning, stars, smiley faces and much more. While some designs will reflect the original hot pink and light blue Lightning Smiley hoodies, others will be unique to him. very first collection for children.

The collection will include a variety of tracksuits, with individual lounge pieces like sweatshirts and sweatpants and matching sets. Sullivan is particularly can't wait to show off the final look.

Sullivan's main goal is to make sure the kids feel comfortable while bringing a little spunk to the track.

I hope the fun colors and graphics make children excited wear the pieces and bring joy to others who see the clothes outside, Sullivan said.

Stoked LA has always adopted the motto Be as beautiful as you feel, this can also be said for Sullivans children's collection.

It's important that children can accept themselves, wear what they want while feeling comfortable (in every way), she said.

Sullivan believes there is a gap in the world of children's fashion.

Where is that balance between toddlers and teens wanting to be fashionable but still young and fun? » said Sullivan. Let the kids have fun and be creative with their look while being clean, put together and comfortable.

Interestingly, Stoked LA Kids will have a limited supply and pre-orders will be available for popular styles after Fashion Week.

Peach and Penny

Photo courtesy of Peach & Penny

Designate, Katie Andelman Owner of Peach and Penny curators sewing ethically hand-sewn dresses for young fashionistas.

Her designs embody confidence and beauty with lots of pink and delicate fabrics, perfect for a collection for children and teenagers.

In addition to being an extraordinary designer and talented photographer, Andelman is also a modeling coach, specializing in preparing models for commercial photoshoots and catwalk appearances. She also teaches valuable lessons in confidence, balance and navigating the intricacies of the modeling profession.

His latest collection is sure to be a sensation.

