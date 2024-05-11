Taylor Swift's New 'Tortured Poets' Dress Has a Hidden Meaning





Taylor Swift completely revamped her history-making Eras Tour, and not just when it came to the setlist. The singer updated the runway wardrobe by donning new sparkly bodysuits for the Lover And Midnights eras, a sober princess dress for Speak Now act, and a sparkly fringe number for Intrepid. However, her most striking outfit was a completely new look. Swift added another act to the show with songs from her new album, The Department of Tortured Poets, and with that came a new dress that perfectly encapsulates her current times. In typical Swiftian fashion, there's also a hidden Easter egg built into the dress. Swifts Tortured poets Dress After taking the crowd to the tortured poets department, Swift made her entrance on stage in a custom Vivienne Westwood dress. The dress features a white corset bodice, gathered at the waist with a matching high-low skirt with newspaper style writing all over. The skirt is folded into a knot at the seams, allowing for a wide leg slit. Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The swift's choice of color further proves the common theory that white is the official color of the swift. Department of Tortured Poets era, as the album's visuals show. She also performed with a white microphone during this act. (The singer designed different mics to complement the aesthetic of each era.) Swift complimented her look with red bottom lace heeled sneakers, made to measure by Christian Louboutinwho designed everything his Eras Tour shoes. The hidden meaning Swift's dress repeats the words I love you, it's ruining my life, printed in cursive script. As Swifties know well, these lyrics are the main chorus of Fortnight, the Tortured poets single with Post Malone. The song tells a story of infidelity that almost drives the two lovers to murder, with the lyrics depicting how his forbidden love greatly affects his well-being. The hidden lyrics of the new Taylor Swift Tortured poets dress up on the Eras Tour. Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fans have become accustomed to Swift slipping Easter eggs into her wardrobe. Even her 2024 Grammys look was just a preview of the ripped dress she would wear in the Fortnight music video. It's only fitting that the singer continues this tradition on the Eras Tour. Get even more from Bustle Sign up for the newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to look like someone who's on TikTok, even if you're not. Subscribe to our newsletter >

