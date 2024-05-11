Titans Trio Wins Day 1 of Big West Championships

Results

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California. Young Talman , Camren Willis And Shallamar Poole each won their respective events while a flurry of Titans posted qualifying times Friday on the first day of the 2024 Big West Championships.

Young came from behind to win the men's 3,000m steeplechase in dramatic fashion, closing a sizable gap to UC Riverside's Ashraf Abdelmagid in the final lap to win by 0.21 seconds. Young clocked a personal best 8:52.23 to take the win. He is the first Titan men's steeplechase conference champion since school record holder Mike Tansley in 1994.

Willis earned the Titans' second win of the afternoon in the men's long jump, posting a wind-powered mark of 7.57m on his fourth attempt. He edged Long Beach State's Elijah Harris by 0.05 yards for the win. Teammate Rahsan Dozier finished fifth with a 7.33m while AJ Cornthwaite placed 17th with a mark of 6.94m.

Poole won the men's high jump after clearing 2.06m to claim the Titans' third gold medal of the day. He beat Beach's Kyle Jankans, who also cleared a 2.06m, as Poole cleared the mark on his second attempt while Jankans did so on his third. Jeffrey Morris won bronze with a jump of 2.01m, while Marcus Monroe took sixth place with a jump of 1.96m. Willis finished ninth with a 1.91m and Enrique Lara 11th with 1.86m.

A slew of Titans also posted qualifying times Friday for Saturday's finals, including Reyte's Rash . Rash had the fastest time in the 400 hour preliminary qualifying with a time of 52.26. Andre Aguilar (53.25) and Donovan Garcia (53.92) also had qualifying times in this event.

Alyssa Heinlein finished second in the preliminary round of the women's 400 h, clocking 1:01.10 to advance to the final. Mia Reid also qualified with a time of 1:01.30.

The Titans men's team claimed five of eight qualifying spots in the men's 100m preliminaries on Friday. Abel Jordan (10.43) and John Clifford (10.51) each won their heats to qualify, while a trio of other Titans posted three of the next four fastest times. Gates ran a 10.35, Dossman a 10.42 and Floriolli a 10.52 to qualify for Saturday's final event. On the women's side, Barnett clocked 11.67 in the 100m preliminaries while Tayla Brunger posted an 11.75 to qualify.

Ian Dossman , Dominic Gates And Alonzo Floriolli each qualified for Saturday's final of the men's 200m. Dossman finished third in the preliminary round Friday with a 21.09, while Gates had a 21.35 and Floriolli had a 21.54. On the women's side, Trinity Barnett qualified for the 200m final with a time of 24.55.

Three Titans qualified for Saturday's women's 100 hour final, led by Jazara Davis . Davis posted a 13.59, while Mia Reid ran a 13.76 and Faith Jones a 14.09 to qualify. For the men, Jordan clocked 13.81 and Joshua Hornsby a 13.94 in the preliminaries to qualify.

Maleik Pabon posted the Titans' best qualifying time in the men's 400m preliminaries with a time of 47.70. Chris Goode (48.07) and Isaiah Emerson (48.16) also qualified. Arionn Livingston qualified for the women's 400m final by clocking 55.42 in the preliminary round.

Grace Goldsworthy posted the Titans' only qualifying time in the women's 800 prelims, clocking 2:12.11 to win her heat. Jonathan Pfeiffer won his heat in the men's 800m preliminary round with a time of 1:50.92.

A trio of Titans also posted qualifying times in the women's 1,500 prelims on Friday. Mia Bergman posted a time of 4:36.61, winning his race, while Bella Smith also won her race with a time of 4:37.17. Nanette Novak also qualified for the final with a time of 4:37.29.

Mephors of justice highlighted Titans throwers Friday, placing sixth in the men's discus with a mark of 52.44m. Catherine Dahlberg achieved a mark of 39.89m in the women's javelin, finishing eighth.

The Titans men's team currently sits in second place with 59 total points, while the women sit in 10th place with one point.

Fullerton concludes competition at the 2024 Big West Championships tomorrow, Saturday, May 11. Live coverage will begin on ESPN+ at 12:00 p.m. PT.

