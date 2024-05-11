Spotlight on Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Jaedyn Shaw





Growing up just steps from the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, United States Women's National Team forward Jaedyn Shaw dreamed of one day wearing the same crest as her heroes. When she took a short walk to the stadium to watch FC Dallas games, she could never have predicted the path she would take in the sport or the record and barrier she would break on her journey to the USWNT. Shaw, now 19, started playing football at the age of four, but he took to the sport in a somewhat unique way, falling in love with the ball not on a pitch on grass but on a futsal field. Shaw honed her skills and vision playing futsal before slowly shifting her focus to 11-on-11 around age 12, and she went on to represent Solar Soccer Club and FC Dallas. She continued to take the road less traveled when in July 2022, Shaw decided to forgo college soccer and signed a professional contract with the San Diego Wave FC of the National Womens Soccer League. Later that month, she made her professional debut at the age of 17 and scored in that match. Shaw represented the United States at the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup later that summer and was named Chipotle Young American Soccer Player of the Year for 2022. A dynamic and versatile forward with great vision, Shaw received her first call-up to the United States women's national team in September 2023 and made her USWNT debut the following month at the age of 18, winning his first selection on October 26, then scoring during his second selection on October 29 in San Diego. In a full-circle moment, Shaw made his first start in his hometown of Frisco and scored the game-winning goal in the USA's year-end victory over China PR on December 5, 2023. Since then, she made history by becoming the first player in USWNT history to score in each of her first five starts and was awarded the Ballon d'Or as the best player in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup . Beyond her statistical accomplishments, Shaw also made history as the first Vietnamese American to represent the USWNT. As US Soccer celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Month, Shaw's background, which blends his mother's Vietnamese heritage and his father's African-American lineage, adds depth to his personality infectious and, coupled with her dynamic skills, quickly made her a fan favorite. for club and country. “Being the first Vietnamese American on the U.S. Women’s National Team is a true honor,” Shaw said. I think being able to represent this jersey is an honor, but being able to represent more than that is a really cool opportunity for me to inspire little girls who may have a similar heritage to mine. It's very motivating for me to work as hard as possible to succeed. While Shaw's journey on the world stage has only just begun, she has already established herself as a pioneer and representative of the dynamic, diverse and inclusive wave of young talent developing in the American soccer ecosystem.

