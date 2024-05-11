In 2015, a simple photo of a dress purchased for a wedding became one of the biggest internet sensations of all time.

This seemingly mundane shot had an incredible visual quirk: some saw the dress as black and blue, while others saw it as white and gold.

And years later, the effect of that image and the furor that followed is still felt by everyone connected to it.

Yesterday, MailOnline reported what happened to the wedding that started the whole phenomenon.

On March 6, 2022, Keir Johnston turned on a terrified Grace Johnston, tackled her to the ground and brandished a knife at their home on the island of Colonsay in the Inner Hebrides.

It was a sad ending to a story that initially saw them traveling the world due to their brief global fame as the couple responsible for The Dress That Broke The Internet.

They appeared on the Ellen DeGeneresShow in the United States, where they received $10,000 (8,000) and a luxury trip to Grenada.

But they're not the only ones struggling with the attention The Dress brings.

It also caused a rift between Mrs Johnston and her mother, who carried him to the wedding.

And later a charity caused even more heartache by using The Dress in a campaign against violence against women.

The photo of the outfit was first posted online by Caitlin McNeill, an aspiring Scottish singer then 21, after she noticed her friends were seeing different colors in the photo.

Even celebrities have weighed in on the fashion debate, with Kim Kardashian asking her followers to help settle a disagreement between her and Kanye West.

The photo that sparked an internet storm was taken by Cecilia Bleasdale while she was deciding what to wear to her daughter's upcoming wedding.

Ms Bleasdale sent the photo of the dress to her daughter to ask the bride-to-be what she thought. Grace, in turn, shared it with her then-fiancé, Keir Johnston.

The couple didn't agree on the colors of the dress, so Grace asked for more opinions online.

The bride-to-be then posted the photo on Facebook and her friends continued to debate over the color of the dress.

The debate was forgotten until Ms McNeill, a close friend of the newlyweds, posted the photo on Tumblr days after the wedding, which took place on the Scottish island of Colonsay.

Ms McNeill, whose folk band performed at the ceremony, shared the photo on a fan page dedicated to talent manager Sarah Weichel.

The Salvation Army has been criticized for using it in a campaign against violence against women.

Photo from retailer Roman Originals of the two-tone dress that sparked a global debate

But nearly 10 years after the wedding and the dress, a judge heard this week that there had been a history of “domestic violence” by Johnston, now 38, toward his wife.

The gas station attendant pleaded guilty to assaulting Ms Johnston with injury and endangering her life.

Prosecutor Chris Macintosh said Ms Johnston had previously suffered domestic violence, including when her husband tried to strangle her before the 2022 attack.

They married in 2015 and the photo of the dress was posted on Tumblr a few days later.

Ms Bleasdale, Ms Johnston's mother, was offered a free dress by retailer Roman Originals after it went viral, but it was claimed she was upset she had not received more items.

At one point the dress became the cause of a rift between mother and daughter, with Ms Bleasdale admitting they had “had a fight” and now “don't talk about it”.

The couple who actually took the photo – Paul Jinks and Ms Bleasdale – told the BBC at the time that they felt “completely excluded from the story” and “we had no control”.

They have even hired a lawyer and are considering taking legal action to protect their copyright in the photo.

The outfit's run of bad luck began on the wedding day, when folk singer Ms McNeill performed with her band.

Even after finding that the dress was “obviously blue and black” in reality, the musicians remained concerned.

They said they almost didn't make it on stage because they were too busy discussing the dress.

The curse of The Dress didn't end there: the Salvation Army found itself embroiled in a row when it was accused of using it in a tasteless way with the slogan “Why is it so hard to see black and blue? »

He leveraged the viral sensation in his campaign to send a message about violence against women.

While social media users were quick to welcome the move, many criticized the charity for using the dress in a campaign on such a sensitive topic.

The dress's retailer, Roman Originals, reported a surge in sales and produced a unique white and gold version sold for charity after it became a social media sensation.

The dress was later confirmed to be a royal blue “lace bodycon dress” from retailer Roman Originals, to the disappointment of those who thought it was gold.

But things seemed to have ended well for the folk singer at the wedding, who shared a photo on X in 2021 captioned: “Law degree is over.”

According to her social media, she now works as an island culture manager for the non-profit group Argyll & Isles.