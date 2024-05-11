Mesa Community College Sends More Than 35 Athletes to National Track and Field Championships – Mesa Legend





The Mesa Community College track and field teams are preparing to send 39 athletes to compete in the National Junior College Athletics Association national championship tournament in West Monroe, Louisiana, May 16-18. The women's track and field team would head to the NJCAA national championships ranked seventh in the country by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, while the men's team is ranked 12th in the country in the edition of May 8 of the ranking. The Thunderbirds competed in the NJCAA Region I Outdoor Championships from April 30 to May 2, with the men's team finishing third and the women's team second. Pima Community College finished in first place with 258 points, Central Arizona College came in second place with 213 points while MCC finished with 210 points on the men's side. The Central Arizona women's team came in first place with 265 points, while MCC finished with 244 points and Pima scored 196 points for third place. I think if we can get healthy in time for the region [finals]I think we have a chance in both men and women [championships]head coach Steve Jacobs said before the Region I finals. Jacobs noted that events such as the sprinters and multis were affected, as well as the women's pole vault unit, missing freshman Sarah Nipper. Freshman Raely Palmer is the only women's pole vaulter, along with Nipper, to qualify for nationals this year. Freshman Deshay Turner won the 100 meters, sophomore Taylor Jacobs won the 800 meters. and sophomore Anna Harmon won the 1,500 meters at the Region I finals and will look to continue her momentum at nationals, as all three also qualified. Sophomore Ernest Green won the men's 1,500 meters, also earning a victory at nationals. According to Pescador, Ernest was at one time ranked second in the country, with his brother Samuel ranked tenth in the country. Pescador believes the indoor national championships, which took place March 1-2, provided many learning opportunities for the team's athletes. Honestly, I think if we can realize our full potential, the women's team can make the top five. [nationally]. I would love for them to be in the top five,” Pescador said. Jacobs and Pescador credit the team's sophomores with creating a culture of hard work and diligence, from which the team's younger athletes learn. The NJCAA Outdoor National Championships will be held in West Monroe, Louisiana, May 16-18. Adam Terro is the sports editor of Mesa Legend. He joined the team in January 2021 and first published with The Legend in fall 2020. His passion is for sports, particularly football and basketball.

