REI Co-op Trailmade Pants vs. Arcteryx Gamma Hybrid Pants

With the weather warming up, flowers blooming, and trekking season rearing its ugly head once again, chances are you're looking for the perfect hiking pants to comfortably explore the trails on your calendar. But what makes hiking pants worth it, and where can you save some money?

We pitted a pair of best-selling budgets against each other REI Trailmade Pants against the all-new Arcteryxs performance brand Gamma hybrid pants to answer this same question. To get a complete view of where each pair of pants shined (and where they didn't look so good), I personally hiked a handful of peaks in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and took both pants on a a ten-day hike. Legendary Japan Nakasendo Road with Walk Japan. Over the course of a solid month of testing, these babies withstood rainstorms, harsh spring winds, washes in hotel sinks, and miles and miles of sweaty thighs.

Read on to find out if the REI Trailmade Pants or the Arcteryx Gamma Hybrid Pants are the right addition to your hiking gear.

Wallet-friendly and made with durable materials, these hiking pants offer key features like side zippered pockets, cinchable leg cuffs and rear storage pockets. They also dry incredibly quickly, should you face an unexpectedly high stream crossing. Stretchy, fitted and wonderfully weather-resistant, Arcteryx's harness-compatible Gamma Hybrid Pants feature a flat elastic waistband and three different zippered pockets. Designed with the brand's proprietary softshell fabric, the Gamma Hybrid Pants are ideal for windy, rainy climates when you may not want to pack extra rain pants.

With a waist size of 28 to 50 inches, REI's affordable Trailmade pants are made in three colors, although some discontinued shades may still be available at half price. Although not the exact same model as the Women's Hybrid Pant, these lightweight yet durable pants feature the same exclusive softshell fabric.

REI Co-op Trailmade Pants Arcteryx Gamma Hybrid Pants Fabric Nylon and spandex (bluesign approved) Polyester, elastane, nylon (recycled) Weight 7.8 ounces 10.2 ounces Colors Black, navy blue, green Black, khaki, light green Pockets 5: 2 front, 2 back, 1 zippered thigh pocket 3: 2 zipped hand pockets, 1 zipped thigh pocket

Fit and comfort



Above all, when trying on hiking pants, I need to know that they will be comfortable and not sag at the waist when I spend a twelve-mile day on the trail. After the pandemic lockdowns, I became enamored with stretchy waists and jogger styles, so I was pleasantly surprised to see that Arcteryx just launched this low-rise hybrid style of its beloved Gamma Pant. Similarly, REI designed its Trailmade pants to feature an elastic band in the back around the waist, although the front is more of a simple denim fit.

Fit and feel is the main category in which these pants differ. At first glance, the fabric of the REI pants feels a little softer than that of the Arcteryx Gamma, but when you look under the hood for a moment, you'll see why. Arcteryx designed its Gamma Hybrid pants with softshell material, which means it will easily fend off strong wind gusts and light precipitation. On long days hiking the volcanic foothills of Japan, I noticed that the elasticity of these pants kept them comfortable for full ten-mile days, and the waistband didn't stretch or sag throughout. throughout the day. The overall fit of the Gamma is true to size and flattering, especially with that fantastic flat waistband.

REI's Trailmade, on the other hand, is designed as a more traditional, quick-drying hiking pant, like Prana's beloved Halle. The body fit is looser than the more comfortable Gamma, and it features articulated knees, as well as bendable ankles to keep out bugs and debris. The only downside? I noticed these pants sagging a bit on my long day hikes, probably due to the waistline stretching over time. Luckily, REI included an internal drawstring to help them stay in place, even on my roughest days. The Trailmade also runs a bit large, so if you're between sizes, consider sizing down, like I had to do.

TL;DR: The REI Trailmade Pants offer a looser fit and softer fabric, but lack the flat waistband and softshell protection of the more expensive Arcteryx Gamma Hybrid Pants.

Here's another area where I'm a stickler for hiking pants: pockets. I don't care how comfortable a pair of pants is; if they don't include at least one zippered pocket for my smartphone, I'm not taking them on the trail.

I'm sure you can imagine that I was pleased to find that both the Trailmade and Gamma Hybrid included good-sized, slightly stretchy zippered thigh pockets, the perfect size for a phone or small hiking snack. Although the more expensive Gamma only offers three pockets, they are all zippered, making these pants a better choice for climbers or mountaineers who need extra protection for small, easy-to-carry items. access. During my hike with Walking in JapanI stored a map, lip balm, phone and a pack of gum in these pockets without any friction.

The Trailmade is designed with five pockets, but they look much more like the open fabric pockets found on a pair of street jeans, minus a great zippered leg pocket. It's great if you like to quickly grab small necessities without worrying about a zipper, but personally, it's not my style. On my day hikes in the Rockies, I tend to use just the thigh pocket and then store my other valuables in a lightweight backpack.

TL;DR: It's a draw. The Gamma Hybrid offers fewer pockets than its budget counterpart, but all three are zippered. REIs Trailmade offers its users five impressive pockets, but only one has that coveted security zipper.

As I briefly mentioned before, Arcteryx's Gamma Hybrid Pants are a bit thicker and heavier than REI's Trailmade, as they are designed as a softshell pant, able to withstand high winds and moderate rain while remaining breathable for high intensity activities.

The wallet-friendly Trailmade pants are coated with a durable water-repellent (DWR) treatment to resist the elements, but on my rainiest days in Japan they got soaked through in less than an hour. However, they are rated UPF 50+ for sun protection, making them a great lightweight choice for summer hiking.

During my month of testing, both pants dried fabulously quickly, even after tough washes in hotel sinks, when I really needed my pants to dry overnight in my room. Both pants performed up to the task in Japan, drying completely while I slept, making them great travel pants, especially when space in your carry-on is at a premium.

TL;DR: Although the Trailmade is coated with DWR, the Gamma Hybrid is more water and wind resistant. That being said, both dried incredibly quickly in our testing.

The REI Trailmade Pants and Arcteryx Gamma Hybrid Pants are both stretchy, quick-drying, and offer a zippered thigh pocket. Where they differ, however, is in Arcteryx's use of a high-tech softshell fabric, which is more wind and weather resistant than REI's DWR coated nylon.

If you're an avid climber or mountaineer, the Gamma Hybrid pants' safety pockets and harness-compatible flat waistband are probably the enticing features that make that $180 splurge worth it. For most of us who just want a pair of hiking pants that are comfortable, quick-drying, have plenty of pockets, and won't break the bank? Opt for Trailmade. You can't beat REI's Unrivaled Product Guaranteeeither.