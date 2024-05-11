Fans are convinced Meghan Markle is trolling the royal family with a Windsor dress during her Nigeria tour





A fashion shade? Some fans thought the name of the dress Meghan Markle selected for his first day of tour in Nigeria was a way of trolling the British royal family and his in-laws. Meghan, 42, wore designer Heidi Merrick's 'Windsor' dress, a peach-colored backless maxi dress, which just so happens to share the same name as the royal house the former Suits star resigned from as a member of the royal family in 2020. The dress was from Heidi's 2018 collection, the same year Meghan married into the royal family with her marriage on May 19, 2018 has Prince Harry. The couple kicked off their three-day private tour of Nigeria on Friday, May 10, and people couldn't help but mention the name of the dress on social media. Is Meghan Markle trolling the royal family with a “Windsor” dress? “Did she really choose a dress called a Windsor dress, or are you being cheeky for fun? The boldness is mind-blowing, isn't it?” someone commented X under a fashion article giving details of Meghan's dress. “I'm convinced she's doing this on purpose at this point. Infamy is her goal not approval. She's taking a page out of the Wallis playbook,” added another, referring to Wallis Simpson, the late Duchess of Windsor for which King Edward VIII abdicated the British throne in 1936 to marry American divorce. “It's made like a snub. DEFINITELY,” one X user wrote of the dress. “Meghan Markle is desperate to maintain ties to the Windsor name. Her strategic marriage and non-strategic decisions since have backfired. As if a dress with that name gives her the legitimacy that continues to elude her!” a critic written the. Is Meghan Markle trolling the royal family with a Windsor dress Is Meghan Markle trolling the royal family with a Windsor dress Is Meghan Markle trolling the royal family with a Windsor dress Harry, 39, and Meghan are visiting the British Commonwealth nation as private citizens at the invitation of the country's chief of defense staff, although some have compared it to a royal tour. The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomerymade it clear they were not visiting to represent the royal family in a report on Sunday, May 5. Nigeria News Agency. “It’s great that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Nigeria, which I believe is at the invitation of Defense Headquarters,” he told the outlet. “But they are visiting in a private, unofficial capacity. So the British High Commission is not involved in organizing or facilitating their program. They are not representing the work of Her Majesty's Government on this visit. “ This is the first overseas “tour” for Harry and Meghan since leaving the royal family. While they were still active members, the couple tours from Australia, New Zealand, Morocco, South Africa and several other countries on behalf of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Harry and Meghan have since separated from his father, King Charles III, brother Prince William and other members of the royal family after publicly calling them out on various private matters in a 2021 CBS interview and in the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare.

