U.S. Olympic soccer team to play warm-up game at Childrens Mercy Park





KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – The United States men's Olympic soccer team will face Asian champion Japan on Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at Childrens Mercy Park. This will be the team's final practice game before the United States travels to France for the 2024 Olympics. Tickets for this match go on sale Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. SeatGeek . Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket members will have access to a pre-sale starting at 4 p.m. today. “We have had a number of productive training camps in preparation for the Olympics and we were excited to play in front of American fans in our final game before heading to France,” said head coach Marko Mitrovi. It is important for us to continue building towards the Olympics and we know Japan will be a strong test. Kansas City is known for its passionate soccer fans and will be a great host for our final game in the United States. READ ALSO: Blue Valley North runs fastest 4×400 in Kansas history The U.S. Men's Olympic Team returns to the Olympics this summer for the first time since 2008 and is an integral part of U.S. Soccer's mission. form winning teams. Players must be under the age of 23, with each team allowed three surplus players on rosters. The men's Olympic team offers some of the country's best young talent the opportunity to compete against some of the best on one of the world's biggest stages in hopes of winning a medal. In a prestigious opening match of the tournament, the United States will kick off its return to the Olympic Games on Wednesday, July 24 at 2 p.m., two days before the opening ceremony. It's against host France at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille. The United States will then face New Zealand on Saturday July 27 at 12 p.m. in Marseille and will finish the group stage against Guinea on Tuesday July 30 at 12 p.m. at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne. Japan qualified for the Olympics by winning the 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup earlier this month. This is the Samurai Blues' eleventh appearance at the Games after reaching the semi-finals as host nation of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The US men's Olympic team beat Japan 4-1 on Oct. 17 in Phoenix, his second game after returning to action last fall. Most recently, the United States beat the African who finished fourth. Guinea 3-0. A goal from Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio helped them win the match. They rallied to earn a come from behind 2-2 draw in France during the March FIFA window. READ ALSO: Martin Lawrence comes to Kansas City for 36 tour dates The United States qualified for its first Olympic men's soccer tournament in 16 years thanks to a dominant performance at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship. In that tournament, the United States defeated its host Honduras 3-0 in front of a raucous crowd in San Pedro Sula to secure his Olympic berth. Copyright 2024 KCTV. All rights reserved.

