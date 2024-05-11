Fashion
This Oscar Nominee Plays Isabella Blow in New Fashion Biopic
British filmmaker Alex Marx makes his film debut with The Queen of Fashion… and more fashion news you missed
ALL SMILES AT PUCCI
Last month Pucci held its Spring/Summer 2024 show in the ornate Palazzo Altemps, a 15th-century aristocratic mansion that now serves as an art gallery. Since then, the label has taken us behind the scenes with a candid exclusive from the super OG and catwalk opener. Christy Turlington, smiling with Team Pucci in an embellished caftan with a dark, gothic lip. To discover the entire Puccis SS24 collection, visit here.
VERSACE ON VACATION
After chaperoning Andrew Scott and Jude Law at this year Met Gala, Donatella Versace is taking a well-deserved vacation. VersaceThe latest La Vacanza collection, which means vacation in Italian, is inspired by summer's sense of possibility and freedom and features the all-new Barocco Sea graphic on silky beachwear and raffia totes. The new design is a combination of the iconic Trsor de la Mer pattern from the Spring/Summer 1992 season and the brand's signature gold Barocco print. To discover the full collection, visit here.
LIVING A BEACH FOR MISSONI
Still in the summer mood, the Italian brand Missoni has just launched its latest beachwear collection and a brilliant new campaign alongside it. THE Drew VickersLensed images feature Irina Shayk in zigzag swimsuits and statement shades, while floaty kaftans, terrycloth miniskirts and lace-effect flares make up the rest of the collection. Click on here for the complete offer.
BALENCIAGA PUT THE BAG
After a high-profile appearance at this year's Met Gala, Nicole Kidman is now trading it in Balenciaga dress for another Balenciaga campaign. In the new photo taken by Mario Sorrenti, the actress shows off the Rodeo Bag, named after the Beverly Hills shopping district, Rodeo Drive. Pre-worn pleats, softened piping and raw edges are reminiscent of a favorite item worn daily or an heirloom passed down through generations, said a statement alongside the campaign, which also stars Amelia Gray and Chinese pop star Yang Chaoyue. Click on here to discover the complete Rodeo offer.
JPG RELEASE THE GOODS
After announcing last month, that Shayne Olivier would design a ready-to-wear capsule collection, jean paul Gaultier finally dropped the goods. Described as an exciting collection of Gaultier's iconic femininity and Oliver's avant-garde side, the offering is made up of subversive sportswear, printed bodysuits and an eye-catching quilted dress to name a few some. To discover the rest of the collaboration, visit here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dazeddigital.com/fashion/article/62594/1/isabella-blow-alexander-mcqueen-andrea-riseborough-the-queen-of-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A new variant of the new coronavirus, “FLiRT,'' has emerged.Here's what Arizonans need to know
- The San Jose Earthquakes have signed 16-year-old USYNT midfielder Rohan Rajagopal
- 'Congress won't win even 50 seats': PM Modi ups ante in Odisha Lok Sabha poll
- Greek, Turkish leaders ready for diplomatic talks amid Aegean tensions
- Gilberts: I think of my mother as Mother's Day approaches
- This Oscar Nominee Plays Isabella Blow in New Fashion Biopic
- Jennifer Lawrence explains why she took a break from filming an X-rated movie
- Exploring the physical differences between NBA and NFL players
- Chinese electric vehicle maker Zeekr launches on the New York Stock Exchange as it seeks to expand
- Legal Analyst: How Prosecutors Can Handle Michael Cohen's Credibility Issues
- China's Xi Jinping leaves Hungary and ends his 5-day European tour
- Comic relief returns just in time for Snowmass | Culture & Leisure