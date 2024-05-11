Connect with us

This Oscar Nominee Plays Isabella Blow in New Fashion Biopic

British filmmaker Alex Marx makes his film debut with The Queen of Fashion… and more fashion news you missed

This week marks the 17th anniversary of the death of Isabelle Coup. The magazine editor and fashion muse is best known for her dynamic career with the likes of Philippe Treacy, Steven Meisel And André Leon Talleyas well as launching the careers of people like Stella Tennant, Sophie Dahl and of course Lee Alexander McQueen. Now, that unprecedented life comes to the big screen, as British filmmaker Alex Marx makes his feature film debut with the new biopic Blow. The queen of fashion.

As reported In DeadlineOscar nominee Andrea Risebrough will take on the role of Blow and will be joined by Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke as Blows' close friend Daphne Guinness, with newcomer Fionn O'Shea as Treacy. Riseborough previously played the role of American socialite Wallis Simpson in WE., landed an Oscar nomination for 2022 To Leslieand took on leading roles in Birdman and Tom Ford Nocturnal animals.

Elsewhere in The queen of fashion In the cast, Richard E. Grant will play Evelyn Delves Broughton, Blow's blue-blooded father, while Hayley Atwell will play the former Brit. Vogue editor Alexandra Schulman. Other key roles, including Blows McQueen's protector, will be announced soon.

The new film is described as a long-form biopic about Blows' time in the spotlight, which details the highs and lows of [her] life by defending unknown and marginalized fashion figures. Although details are scarce, this will likely include Blow's discovery of McQueen and subsequent purchase of his entire 1992 Saint Martins graduate collection, as well as his social milieu in '80s New York which included Andy Warhol And Jean-Michel Basquiat. The film will likely also focus on Blow's mental health battles, ones that saw her struggle with infertility and a bipolar diagnosis, which ultimately led to her suicide in 2007.

In other fashion news this week, we spoke to Jawara Alleyne, Rihanna's new favorite designer, about the next chapter in her burgeoning career; the Met Gala red carpet delivered the good, the bad, and the most interesting looks, but where were all the POC women and designers? Linda Evangelista turned 59 today, so we're looking back at her 59 greatest runway moments; Michael Gove quoted Kate Moss at a Tory cabinet meeting for some reason; Plus, we wondered if Kendrick Lamar channeled the Gallagher brothers' eternal beef by writing his Drake rant in an Oasis t-shirt. For anything you may have missed, click through the gallery below.

Last month Pucci held its Spring/Summer 2024 show in the ornate Palazzo Altemps, a 15th-century aristocratic mansion that now serves as an art gallery. Since then, the label has taken us behind the scenes with a candid exclusive from the super OG and catwalk opener. Christy Turlington, smiling with Team Pucci in an embellished caftan with a dark, gothic lip. To discover the entire Puccis SS24 collection, visit here.

