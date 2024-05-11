Meghan Markle wears two luxurious and understated looks during her Nigeria tour

Prince Harry finished his brief trip to England and joined his wife, Meghan Markle, in Nigeria, where the two began their three-day visit to the country today. Meghan kicked off the tour wearing two understated luxury looks, featuring pieces from designers including Lanvin and Altuzarra.

The couple first visited the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, for their first mental health summit. Meghan wore a peach-colored maxi dress by Heidi Merrick with vintage Lanvin earrings, Emme Parsons sandals, an Ariel Gordon bracelet and an Aurate necklace, according to Meghan Markle's fashion account, @whatmeghanwore. She accessorized with a Cartier watch and bracelet.

Andrew Esiebo//Getty Images

KOLA SULAIMON//Getty Images

KOLA SULAIMON//Getty Images

Anadolu//Getty Images

KOLA SULAIMON

Learn more about Meghan and Harry

Harry spoke to students at school about the importance of discussing mental health, which led Meghan to then tell them, “Do you see why I'm married to him?”

He told them:

If I say mental health, do you know what that means? In some cases around the world, more than you might think, there is a stigma when it comes to mental health. Too many people don't want to talk about it because it's invisible. It's something in our minds that we can't see. It's not like a broken leg, it's not like a broken wrist. This is something we are still relatively uncertain about. But guess what? Every person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every person suffers from mental health. So you have to take care of yourself to be able to take care of others. And others need to be able to take care of themselves, to take care of you. That's how it works. And there's no shame in being able to admit that today is a bad day, okay? [If] you woke up this morning feeling sad, [if] you left school feeling stressed, [if] you have lost a loved one in your family and you don't know who you are talking to or who to talk to, all these things that you might be led to believe are not conversation. We are here today to tell you that is not the case. Each of these things is completely normal. It's a human reaction, whether it's grief, stress, whatever the feeling, it comes from an experience that you've had. You can have it. She can have it. Can I see her. They can have it. Each of us is likely to suffer from it at any given day. So if you take anything away from today, just know that mental health affects every person around the world. And the more you talk about it, the more you can push the stigma, way back into the long grass, and then everyone will have the opportunity to share how they're feeling, how they're coping, and then you can help others. people. So, will you promise us that after today, we will no longer be afraid, we will no longer have uncertainty about our mental health? If you're not sure, ask. Ask your teachers. Ask your friends. Be there for each other. If you see your friend in your class not smiling, what are you going to do? Are you going to talk to them? Are you going to ask him if they're okay? Because it's okay to not be okay.

Meghan and Harry then visited Defense Headquarters, where Chief of Defense Staff Christopher Musa officially welcomed the couple to the country. Meghan donned a white Altuzarra pantsuit for the meeting.

The couple signed the guestbook there and Meghan paid tribute to her Nigerian heritage, writing: With gratitude for the support of Invictus. [Games] community. And for welcoming me home.

Harry admired her penmanship and said, “She has beautiful handwriting, according to the travel pool reporter.”

Sunday Alamba//P.A.

Tomorrow, Meghan and Harry will attend a training session for the Nigeria: Unconquered organization, according to People. Meghan will co-host an event on women in leadership with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, in the afternoon. In the evening, the couple will attend a reception hosted by the Chief of Defense Staff in honor of military families.

On Sunday, the final day of the trip, the Duke and Duchess will attend a basketball clinic with the Giants of Africa, a cultural reception and a fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered Polo, People wrote.