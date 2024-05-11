Meghan Markle dazzles in a 'Windsor dress' with her incredibly long hair and ball gown in 33C heat

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their visit to Nigeria, all anyone could talk about was Meghan's incredibly long hair.

Well, not all. There is the little fact, and it is surely no coincidence, that the long blush silk 450 dress, by Californian designer Heidi Merrick, that she wore on their first engagement is called the “Windsor dress”. .

Perhaps Meghan was making a sly reference to the comparisons that have been made between her and Wallis Simpson, the late Duchess of Windsor; or maybe it was a nod to her husband's last name.

Or the sleeveless dress might have been what she most wanted to wear in the 33°C (91°F) heat.

It dragged several inches off the ground (was it made to wear with her 4-inch Aquazzura heels?) and was cut off at the sides and back.

She paired it with chunky 450 gold earrings from Lanvin, her 5,306 Aurate necklace and a range of dazzling bracelets (including her favorite 7,050 Cartier Love bracelet), as well as her wedding rings and a Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring at 49,460.

Prince Harry and Meghan's hair in the photo was seemingly longer and tied at the back to form a naturally tousled ponytail.

But her hair was the real talking point: seemingly longer and tied at the back into a naturally tousled ponytail.

The look was more relaxed than her usual sleek hairstyle (a tight, shiny ponytail), while her brows were just as dark and bold. Were extensions involved in creating her long, soft curls?

Her former British hairdresser, George Northwood, had already put such rumors to rest in 2020.

Later in the day, Meghan wore a white Altuzarra 1 800 pantsuit over a scoop neck top, which was arguably better suited for the occasion.

This also follows the late Queen's number one rule that in public engagements her first duty was to stand out in a crowd.