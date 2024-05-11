Fashion
Law Roach slams designers who initially refused to dress Zendaya: 'If you say no, it's no forever'
Law Cockroach looks back on his journey with a long-time collaborator Zendayaand explaining how tumultuous the star's journey to It Girl fashion was.
During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The cutting room floor podcast, the 45-year-old winner recalled how many major fashion houses refused to dress the former Disney Channel star early in her career.
“I would like to write [to] the big five…and they would all say no. “Try again next year.” It's too green. She’s not on our calendar and I still have the receipts,” Roach, who has been doing the 27-year-old’s hair since she was 14, told host and designer Recho Omondi.
He specifically named the fashion houses Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior, Gucci and Valentino, noting that even after the Spider Man the actress became a superstar and won a coveted American award Vogue on the cover in June 2017, she “still had never worn these designers.”
Roach clarified that outside of editorial shoots, Zendaya hasn't worn looks from any of these brands and won't do so anytime soon, as their initial reluctance hasn't been forgotten.
“She's still never worn Dior on a carpet. She's still never worn Chanel on a carpet. She's still never worn Gucci on a carpet – in any press, no appearances, ever. Never,” he declared. “The first time she wore Valentino in public was when she had a contract, so when I told her, 'If you say no, it'll be a no forever,' it rang true for a very, very long time.”
Roach and Zendaya have become an undeniable force on the red carpet. Much of their ability to turn heads comes from the Image Architect's practice of creating incredible stock looks for his clients. But this practice was born out of necessity from his early days dressing Zendaya.
“We have been [pulling vintage] It's been 13 years since Zendaya and I started working together. At first it was out of necessity, because when we first started, no one lent him clothes,” he explained. Vogue in February. “And I come from vintage — I had a vintage store in Chicago — so a lot of the things she wore were items from my store or vintage pieces.”
While Roach has also styled celebrities like Celine Dion And Megan you studhis decade-plus partnership with Zendaya is much more familial.
ET spoke to Roach in New York for nearly 24 hours after doing Zendaya's hair — not once, not twice, but three times — for the Met Gala 2024during which he took a bit of a trip down memory lane, recalling how they fortified the relationship everyone sees between them today.
“So we made a little promise together when I met her when she was 13: I would do anything to support her and help her grow, and as she grew, she would take me with her and That’s exactly what she did,” Roach shared with ET. “She kept her promise and I kept my promise, and we grew together.”
“She’s my annoying little sister sometimes, and I think I’m her annoying big brother sometimes,” he joked. “And you know, it feels good. Like you said, loyalty in this industry isn't… you don't see that that often. But it's really just about family at this point .”
