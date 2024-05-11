



SHANGHAI Prada will replenish its men and women autumn Collection 2022 in Beijing on August 5. The parade marks the Italian luxury the marks first return to Chinathe capital of the country in 11 years. In 2011, Prada has revisited its Spring 2012 collection for men and women with new styles added to the Central Academy of Fine Arts Museum in Beijing. The same year, Prada entered the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. More from WWD THE autumn The 2022 collection will be presented at Prince Juns Mansion, a courtyard hotel in downtown Beijing in traditional Chinese style, which was once the residence of Prince Jun during the Qing dynasty. The Prince Juns mansion seemed like the perfect setting to once again celebrate our ongoing dialogue and commitment to Chinese culture that we have pursued through different activities over the years, said Prada co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, in a press release. Despite COVID-19 travel restrictions, the brand searched for creative methods to bring its parades to China, one of the brand's key markets. Sales in China increased 56% compared to 2019 for the 12 months ended December 31. Last September, Prada simultaneously presented its spring 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection on fashion shows in Milan and Shanghaia first in the history of fashion. In June 2019, Prada skipped Milan Fashion Week to present its Spring 2020 men's collection in Shanghai. Minsheng Wharf, the 80,000-ton warehouse, was transformed by OMA/AMO into a neon-lit space with a soundscape filled with 80s synths for the event. In September 2017, Prada replenished its 2018 resort collection at Rongzhai, the restored historic mansion in Shanghai. Prada's Beijing show next week will launch at a critical time for the country. The capital and economic hub is cautious about maintaining its Zero-Covid policy ahead of the Communist Party's National Congress later this year, when President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term. Beijing began easing COVID-19 restrictions in June but has maintained regular testing every three days to allow people into public places. Prada could be the only one luxury brand to organize a physical fashion show in China this year. So far, no luxury brand has held a physical fashion show in the country and, according to local PR agencies, none have revealed plans to hold offline screenings or major shows in China for the rest of the year. The best of World Day Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, FacebookAnd Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

