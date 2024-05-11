Meghan Markle's long dress in Nigeria was a nod to the royal family





Did Meghan Markle's first fashion moment in Nigeria include a nod to the royal family? On May 10, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, arrived in the African country with her husband, Prince Harry, for their first official tour since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Meghan stepped out in a high-waisted blush silk maxi dress. cut-out collar and back by Heidi Merrick, her second outfit from the Californian label in recent weeks. In particular, the whole is named the Winsdor dress. The House of Windsor is the name of the modern British royal family, adopted in 1917 by King George V to replace the historic name Saxe-Coburg-Gotha amid anti-German sentiments in the United Kingdom after the First World War. Royal.UK website explains that Windsor remains “the surname of the current royal family”, even though people close to the direct line of succession do not use it as a surname. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, on May 10, 2024.

When Prince Harry and Meghan's children Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2, were born, their full names were announced as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Mountbatten comes from Prince Philip's side of the family and the hyphenated surname has been used for descendants of Queen Elizabeth since 1960. In February 2024, PEOPLE confirmed that Harry and Meghan had adopted their titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the last name for their two children. Archie and Lili gained the titles of prince and princess when their grandfather, King Charles, became monarch in September 2022, and the Duke and Duchess used their children's royal titles for the first time in March 2023 when they announced Lili's baptism. PEOPLE understands that Sussex is their last name. Using their titles as their children's last names follows the tradition used by members of the royal family. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, on May 10, 2024.

Prince Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they arrived for their first stop in Nigeria on May 10, stepping out to visit Lightway Academy in the capital Abuja. The Duchess of Sussex pulled her long hair back into a low ponytail, accessorizing it with gold earrings and her stack of gold bracelets as well as a watch, keeping the focus on the Windsor dress. Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, on May 10, 2024.

In a style choice often seen among members of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wore white and green, reflecting the colors of the Nigerian flag, during their meeting with the Chief of Defense Staff. defense in Nigeria on May 10. The country's top military official invited the couple overseas, and their busy itinerary continues on May 10 with a stay at the Invictus Games charity Nigeria: Unconquered, a reception with military families and a Women in Leadership solo event for Meghan. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Defense Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, May 10, 2024.

