Man Behind Viral White Gold Dress Admits He Tried to Strangle His Wife





Remember the man who started the viral debate over clothing – blue and black or white and gold – nine years ago? Well, he has now admitted to assaulting his wife during a violent altercation, the BBC reported. Keir Johnston, 38, from the island of Colonsay in Scotland, and his wife Grace went viral in 2015 when the dress his mother-in-law wore to their wedding became the subject of much internet discussion due to of its color. Some viewers saw black and blue while others thought it was white and gold. However, the dress was black and blue, which looks different due to the quality of the photo. Now, years later, Mr Johnston has been sentenced to prison after admitting to strangling his wife. Court documents reveal that on March 6, 2022, Mr. Johnston pinned his wife to the ground, sat on top of her, placed both knees on her arms, rendering her unable to move, and then began strangling her with both hands, rendering her unable to move. impossible for her to breathe. He also threatened to kill her and pulled out a knife during the attack. Photo credit: According to reports, Ms Grace called the cops for help saying: “My husband is trying to kill me.” Mr. Joshnston was then heard making a threatening statement, saying, “Someone is going to die,” according to the temperature. Prosecutor Chris Macintosh revealed Grace felt trapped in their home on the Scottish island of Colonsay, where there is no permanent police presence. A few days before the attack, Ms. Grace defied her husband's demands by going to a job interview. The attack happened after Mr Johnston returned from a pub where he had been drinking. Prosecutor Macintosh detailed the events, saying: “Johnston woke up and said he was going to leave her.” When she tried to stop him, Mr Johnston tackled her to the ground and began attacking her. The prosecutor said Ms Grace feared for her life and believed Johnston intended to kill her, adding he had been very forceful. At one point, a witness tried to pull him away, but he allegedly threatened to “finish off” his wife before continuing to strangle her. The assault left Ms. Grace visibly bruised and marked on her neck, as reported by the Times. When the cops arrived, Mr Johnston was found hiding under a desk in their home, still holding a knife. He allegedly held the blade to his throat at one point before it was confiscated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/man-behind-viral-white-gold-dress-post-admits-he-tried-to-strangle-wife-5639316 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos