Bambie Thug misses Eurovision dress rehearsal due to emergency The Irish Times

Irish Eurovision Song Contest entrant Bambie Thug says he missed his dress rehearsal after a situation required urgent attention from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

On their Instagram storythey wrote: Dear Coven, There was a situation while we were waiting to go on stage for the Parade of Colors rehearsal that I felt required urgent attention from the EBU. The EBU took this issue seriously and we discussed what action could be taken. must be taken.

This means I missed my dress rehearsal. I'm really sorry to the fans who came to see me.

I hope to see you on stage tonight.

In response, Eurovision organizers stated: Bambie Thug did not perform in the third dress rehearsal and footage of their performance in the second dress rehearsal was used instead.

They missed the dress rehearsal due to a situation currently being discussed with the EBU and the organizers of the singing competition.

We hope this issue will be resolved shortly and Bambie Thug will appear in the big finale show as planned.

It comes as Dutch Eurovision performer Joost Klein was disqualified ahead of the competition's final.

It comes after Klein missed two dress rehearsals scheduled for Friday while an investigation into an alleged incident was conducted.

Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production team after an incident following her performance in Thursday night's semi-final. While legal proceedings continue, it would not be appropriate for him to continue competing, the EBU said.

We would like to clarify that, contrary to some media reports and speculation on social media, this incident does not involve any other artist or member of the delegation.

We maintain a zero tolerance policy towards inappropriate behavior at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff participating in the competition. In light of this, Joost Klein's behavior towards a team member is considered a violation of the competition rules.

The grand final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest will now take place with 25 participating songs.

Dutch actor Joost Klein will not participate in the Eurovision final on Saturday. Photo: Jessica Gow/Getty Images

The official page of the Dutch song festival, which sends artists to Eurovision, said it was shocked and considered the decision disproportionate.

The 26-year-old rapper and singer qualified for the semi-finals on Thursday with his rhythmic song Europapa, a tribute to his late parents.

Earlier, a Swedish police spokeswoman said in a statement: A man is suspected of unlawful threats. The crime was allegedly committed on Thursday evening at the Malmö Arena.

The man is questioned by the police but not arrested. The complainant is an employee of Eurovision.

The police took all essential investigative measures and questioned the suspect, the complainant and the witnesses. The investigation was completed by the police.

The case is following normal legal procedure. The police resorted to faster prosecution and the case will now be brought before the prosecutor in a few weeks.

Police confirmed that the complainant was not a Eurovision performer.

The grand final marks the end of this year's Eurovision, mired in controversy.

[ Eurovision 2024 final: When does Irelands Bambie Thug sing, can they win, and which are the hardest countries to beat? ]

The televised final at the Malmo Arena in Sweden will see performers from the big five countries (UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy), joined by defending champions Sweden and 20 qualifying countries, perform in a bid to win the title.

Ireland's Bambie Thug was among those to secure a place in the final, making him the first Irish finalist since 2018 after a vote for their performance of Doomsday Blue. Pennsylvania