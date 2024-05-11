Indigenous fashion parades with an eye towards history and the future

Comanche singing kicked off the Southwestern Association for Indian Art's inaugural parade, as singer Marla Nauni opened with a song of blessing for the native people. Peshawn Bread, the designer behind House of Sutai, quickly followed the prayer by sending a model in bell bottoms and roller skates down the runway to set the tone for her colorful, disco-influenced collection.

It was the start of Native Fashion Week in Santa Fe, where dancers dressed in reimagined native looks twirled alongside models in nontraditional silk with native designs. They presented creations juxtaposing modernity and traditional indigenous ceremony.

Peshawn says she used elements from the 1970s to represent a difficult time for Native people – when the American Indian Religious Freedom Act was passed in 1978. The law protects Native American religious practices and customs, which were illegal in under previous laws.

“We were fighting for our practices and our spirituality and didn't have time to go to nightclubs. Like you hardly saw any indigenous people at nightclubs,” Bread said. “…So, I meant, well, in the 70s, what if we had pure indigenous joy?

One of the largest gatherings in Native American fashion, more than 17 of the hottest Native designers from dozens of tribes across North America came together starting this past weekend to celebrate their achievements outside of the big houses fashion.

In the middle of pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses and in in front of the Met GalaNavajo Nation creator Carrie Wood clearly addressed the disparity of Native culture in America and expressed solidarity with pro-Palestinian demonstrators in his collection. Wood sees the conflict facing Palestinians as akin to the struggles of Native Americans. Her final piece to hit the runway and close the first day of Native Fashion Week combined elements of traditional Palestinian clothing juxtaposed with Native American clothing. The model wore a Navajo-style ruffled skirt made from the Palestinian keffiyeh. The wood ties together the similar use of accessories such as scarves and jewelry in both cultures to unify the style.

Many designers have highlighted the difficult history, expressing fears that Indigenous people are seen as a monolith, relegated to history — a lack of nuance that causes many Indigenous artists to protect their work.

Native Fashion Week Santa Fe included celebrations of Native culture and creativity. Elly Mui/CBS News



Amber-Dawn Bear Rope, part of the Siksika Nation in Alberta, Canada, and director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, which organized the four-day event, started the organization on a shoestring budget in 2014 She hopes the show is the launching pad for many in the Indigenous community to create their own unique brand after generations of fitting a cultural mold.

“It creates our own space to meet and experience within our own worldview of indigenous fashion and design,” she said. “Native American artists were the first courtiers of fashion in North America.”

Events like fashion week, she said, are a way for Native American designers to reclaim the narrative of what it means to be Native.

A model walks the runway in an original design created by a Native designer during Native Fashion Week in Santa Fe. Native designers have come together for the first Native Fashion Week beginning May 5 to celebrate Native designs and culture. Elly Mui/CBS News



Kayla Lookinghorse-Smith, a young Lakota-Dakota Sioux designer, hopes to bridge the gap between history and modern design, “[my work] does not take away from our protective ceremonial clothing or our stories. It speaks to two worlds. We have to evolve in today’s society and we have to remember who we are,” Lookinghorse-Smith said.

Growing interest in Native clothing and culture following the award-winning film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” based on the bestselling book of the same name, the television series “Reservation Dogs” and other entertainment focused on the natives, motivates the creators and pays attention to their work.

Celebrities such as Lily Gladstone and Quannah Chasinghorse are drawing attention to Indigenous pieces on the red carpet and at award shows. HAS this year's Met Gala, Chasinghorse wore jewelry by beading artist Heather Dickson to pair with her custom H&M dress. Meanwhile, Gladstone's Met Gala dress incorporated star-shaped embroidered jewelry by famed Great Plains artist Keri Ataumbi.

Quannah Chasinghorse attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of the exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP



Bread's mother, Jhane Myers, a Native producer and consultant on Hollywood productions including 2022's “Prey” and Showtime's “The Curse,” sees the renewed focus on Native culture as a cyclical trend. She said she has seen support build every 25 years, but it dissipates before Natives achieve real success. Myers, who has also collaborated with major fashion brands such as Ralph Lauren as part of his work with the Indigenous fashion community, believes this moment will be different as Indigenous designers work in Hollywood as directors, writers and producers. the narrative can be influenced by those who understand it.

Comanche and Cherokee designer Bread hopes that with interest from Hollywood and events like SWAIA's Native Fashion Week, Native clothing and designers can attract the attention of major fashion houses and brands.

Already, her close friend, Diné weaver Naomi Glasses, has moved from a fellowship with former Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst through Creative Futures, which provides opportunities for creatives, to a major collaboration with Ralph Lauren. Bread said these opportunities allow indigenous designers and brands to work together ethically instead of facing potential challenges of appropriation.

Designer Heather Bouchier of the Beardy's & Okemasis Cree Nation in Saskatchewan's Treaty Six Territory in Canada says Indigenous celebrities have given her the chance to parade her dresses on red carpets. One of her dresses, fitted for a prominent Native American actor at the Canadian Screen Awards, will feature pieces made from 3D-printed tooth shells, a piece of jewelry resembling an Inuit or First Nations tusk often used in the trade. She says that because the material is rare, she takes a sustainable approach to design by 3D printing the cases.

Actor Wes Studi, who received an Honorary Academy Award for his roles in acclaimed films such as “Dances with Wolves” and “The Last of the Mohicans,” attended the SWAIA fashion show to witness the first appearance of his granddaughter as a model. In recent decades, acting roles for Native Americans have been inconsistent. But seeing your granddaughter flourish in her modeling career is a moment of generational impact.