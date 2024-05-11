Zendaya Refuses To Wear These 5 Fashion Brands, According To Stylist Law Roach





He makes the law. Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach blacklisted the 'big five' fashion houses from the 'Challengers' star's wardrobe after they initially refused to dress her 'soul mate' of fashion” at the start of his career and he kept “all the receipts”. In an episode of the fashion podcast “The cutting room floor”, Roach, 45, recalled how Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Valentino and Saint Laurent “all said no” to Zendaya, 27, telling her to “try again next year” and calling her “too green,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Roach dressed Zendaya in John Galliano's archives for the 2024 Met Gala, where she served as event co-chair. Getty Images When I said, 'If you say no, it'll be no forever, that rang true for a long, long time,' said Roach, who has been styling the “Dune” actress since she was just 14 years old. By the time she got to American Vogue, she had still never worn any of these designers, which she still doesn't wear, he added, noting that in her editorial she had sometimes worn one sworn brands. She has still never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has never worn Gucci on a carpet before, no press, no appearances, ever. Never, continued Roach, who said he still has “receipts” from the rejection days. The first time she wore Valentino in public was when she had a contract. It wasn't until Zendaya signed a contract with Valentino that she wore the brand in public, Roach said. WireImage With the exception of a few editorial shoots, Roach said, Zendaya “never wears” some of the biggest luxury brands, like Chanel or Dior, because they initially rejected her as an emerging star. And this powerhouse duo has always had each other's backs. In the interview, Roach recalled when, early in her career, when Zendaya was also an aspiring starlet, she advocated for her beloved stylist. She was always the one to stick up for me and make sure I was in those rooms where people thought I didn't belong. Even as a young girl, I'm talking 16, 17 years old, he explained. We sat in boardrooms with clients and companies and CEOs and they were trying to make me invisible and she was like, The law has something to say, or someone. [would] tries to talk around me and she says, “Oh, well, he just asked you a question, and it was like those little things that always, when someone tried to take power, she would give it back to me.” directly. The “Dune” actress has worked with Roach since she was just 14 years old. DISNEY via Getty Images He recently defended the “Challengers” star as his “fashion soulmate.” Getty Images As Roach retired from styling in 2023, he said The New York Times that he “can't say no” to Zendaya, who served as co-chair of this year's John Galliano-wearing Met Gala. We also talk about our relationship as big ideas, little details,” he told the Times, likening it to him writing a screenplay and her doing rewrites. I'm coming with, you should wear 14 dresses, and you should change, and you should put on a wig and take it off so your hair falls out! And she said: No, no, no, no. We're going to make two dresses and I'm going to keep the same hair.

