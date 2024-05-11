Taylor Swift's Custom Vivienne Westwood Dress Marked Her Official Return to the Eras Tour





And that’s how the Eras Tour is back. After a two-month hiatus during which Taylor Swift spent traveling with Travis Kelce and promoting her new album, The Department of Tortured Poets the Grammy winner kicked off the European leg of her world tour at La Défense Arena in Paris on May 9. Unsurprisingly, Swift's big return to the stage brought plenty of adjustments, including an updated song list, recreated sets, and an assortment of new outfit changes, including a custom Vivienne Westwood midi dress that Swifties can't get enough of not. Since the Thursday evening performance marked the first live performance of songs from The Department of Tortured Poets, Swift went all out sartorially in honor of her latest era. While singing songs like “But Daddy I Love Him” ​​and “Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?”, Swift danced on stage in a high-low white midi dress courtesy of Vivienne Westwood. The bodice was corseted with a subtle scooped neckline while her voluminous skirt featured a repeated cursive print of the lyrics I Love You, It's Ruining My Life from her hit duet with Post Malone, Fortnight. True to form, Swift opted for custom lace-up ankle boots from Christian Louboutin as her performance-ready footwear. her go-to shoe brand for every Eras Tour show since March 2023. The star accessorized with a three-strand black Vivienne Westwood Messaline Orb choker and her signature red lip, of course (which, if you were curious, comes of Pat McGrath Laboratories). Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment If you kept an eye on #SwiftTok yesterday, you know that the Vivienne Westwood look definitely wasn't her only new outfit of the evening. The Anti-Hero singer showcased three additional designer costumes, starting with an orange and fuchsia crystal bodysuit featuring structured boning from Atelier Versace, which she wore to open the 3.5-hour show. Once it was time to sing The Man, she donned a matching double-breasted blazer topped with monogrammed silver Medusa buttons. For the Intrepid section, Swift channeled her youth in a silver and gold fringed minidress and black rhinestone Christian Louboutin boots, another never-before-seen ensemble. Later in the show, the star stunned in a new blue and black halter bodysuit by Zuhair Murad Couture alongside matching blue Louboutin knee-highs to perform songs from the Midnights time. (+) Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment (+) JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images (+) Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment Now that Swift is officially back on the Eras Tour, you can expect a lot more costumes to flood your Instagram timeline by the end of summer. Until then, embody her Vivienne Westwood outfit with the selection below. And if you want a DIY project, why not go over the lyrics from Quinzaine yourself? (Keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports' exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

