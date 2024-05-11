Karl Lagerfeld and Pierre Berg, the story of the cruelest hatred in the fashion world | Culture

Iconic fashion editor Suzy Menkes was the first person to dare describe an epic rivalry. She made a comparison about it, using one of the great historical (and often denied) legends of artistic envy: Karl was Salieri taking on Mozart, who was Saint Laurent. Trading 18th-century imperial Vienna for 1970s Paris and music for fashion, the truth is that the recent history of style cannot be understood without the well-documented antagonism between Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent. The two fashion geniuses crossed paths when they were almost teenagers: in 1954, they both shared the first prize of the International Wool Secretariat (IWS). Although Lagerfeld, nicknamed the Kaiser, claims because of his German roots that they were long-time friends, the truth is that the meteoric success of the Algerian-born Saint Laurent stands in stark contrast to Lagerfeld's low-key beginnings. Each man had an ego as big as his own work, which helped separate their trajectories.

However, alongside their differences, there is one person who played a key role in creating distance between the two creators and whose influence had a large role on their respective lives. In the next Hulu miniseries Becoming Karl Lagerfeld which focuses on the designer who was once creative director at Chanel, the figure of Pierre Berg is revealed. For years, he was nicknamed the pitbull of French fashion.

Karl's problem is this: it's like two starlets in the theater or in the cinema, when one becomes Marilyn Monroe and the other is nobody. I really like Karl, I've known him forever. He is really cultured and very intelligent. Karl's big problem is that he never succeeded with his own label. And he failed to achieve the same level of success as he did under the Chanel name. It's sad, Berg said Vogue in 2015.

The man who was Saint Laurent's right-hand man, co-founder of the eponymous brand and romantic partner of the designer for decades, has never been a friend of political correctness. The auditions to succeed Yves as creative director of his own company testify to Berg's severity and dogmatism: after calling Tom Ford's tenure a fiasco and pure marketing, he then fired Stefano Pilati, calling his stint at the fashion house, nothing at all. .

Berg was lying when he said he loved Karl. The antipathy between them was such that, according to the Kaiser himself, they went 40 years without saying a word to each other. He's from another era, Lagerfeld said WWD, in response to the accusations made against him by the businessman. The times are not the same. He must adapt to the times. The times must not adapt to him. If he doesn't like them, he should shut up and walk away.

Comparisons with Saint Laurent have always made Lagerfeld self-conscious. When he finally managed to make it in the industry, he attacked him without remorse: I don't like this Yves, because I know another one. He is one of the funniest people in the world, with an incredible sense of humor but he only had one desire: to be rich and famous.

This is probably where it all started: when Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld met at the International Wool Secretariat (IWS) awards in 1954. Keystone-France (Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

Lagerfeld and Berg started out as friends. They shared Berg's love of books, but their relationship deteriorated over time. Berg considered Yves Saint Laurent an artist and a genius, but not Lagerfeld. And he made her feel that way. He also despised his German roots, unlike Yves' French taste. Karl told me that he felt that his friendship with Yves had been destroyed by Berg and that he probably played a role in her estrangement from him. For Berg, there was only one place at the top of the pyramid and that was for Yves, explains Marie Ottavi, journalist and biographer of Lagerfeld, in an interview with EL PAS.

The main reason for their enmity is a love triangle that Berg never approved of, with Bascher's dandy Jacques at the center. For two decades, this Parisian aristocrat maintained a platonic relationship with Lagerfeld, until his death from AIDS in 1989. They were two opposite personalities: while the couturier was a worker, a puritan allergic to parties, the exciting De Bascher appreciated alcohol, drugs. , and orgies on a daily basis. He was the funniest and most different person I have ever met. Wild, chic and fun. He had all the faults and all the qualities. For me he was divine but others found him diabolical, said the German designer.

During one of these nights of hedonism and debauchery, De Bascher will meet Saint Laurent, a tormented genius who has also made excess his way of life. This was much to the dismay of Berg, who broke off his romantic relationship with Yves when he found himself unable to channel the creator. In his book The beautiful fall, Alicia Drake writes that Yves had a brief affair with Jacques de Bascher (with the knowledge of a non-possessive Lagerfeld). And that It was precisely Lagerfeld who made that Berg always thought that he had been the instigator of the union of two souls tending towards self-destruction. I was close friends with Yves for over 20 years. Pierre tore it into pieces. He said that I had organized their affair to destabilize the Saint Laurent house, said the German. In the magazine.

In Paris, around 1978, during the wedding of Paloma Picasso and Rafael López-Snchez: Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint Laurent and, behind them, Pierre Berg. WWD (Penske Media via Getty Images)

The relationship between them was devastating, as Yves fell madly in love with Jacques. This had an impact on his work, adds Ottavi, emphasizing the extreme vigilance that Berg exercised over Yves' excesses, in order to protect his textile empire. If the romance had gotten serious, it could have disrupted all of YSL [fashion] house, and also the authority of Berg. But the story was purely sexual. Even if Berg thought Lagerfeld orchestrated the whole thing, seeing him as the mastermind behind the romance is going a bit far. He just found it amusing to see the chaos he caused, Ottavi shrugged. Regardless, the friendly relationship between the creatives perished forever when De Bascher joined the equation.

This passionate episode will be one of the dramatic pillars of the Becoming Karl Lagerfeld series. Actor Daniel Brhl plays the Hamburg-born designer during the years he spent struggling to reach the pinnacle of haute couture and become head of Chanel. His relationships with Saint Laurent, De Bascher and Berg, the axes of this professional career, are also represented.

Even after the death of the first two, Berg and Lagerfeld did not end their long confrontation. The fact that their mutual hatred became public only deepened the resentment between them. In my books, I describe atrocities that were said to be very cruel, notes Ottavi. Yves Saint Laurent was a pioneer and invented pieces that will go down in fashion history. However, his genius closes around him like a trap. Karl remains connected to his time: he reinvents himself and breathes new life into Chanel, this sleeping beauty that he knew how to modernize. Each had their own strengths

