Ncuti Gatwa's look inspired by men in skirts, New York in the 70s

Over the six-decade history of “Doctor Who,” each protagonist has had his or her own uniform: Tom Baker's scarves, Christopher Eccleston's leather jacket and David Tennant's tie and waistcoat combo, for example. But with the 15th Doctor Ncuti Gatwa taking the helm on May 10, the sci-fi series' fashion is also getting an overhaul: instead of having a signature look, Gatwa's Doctor will constantly change looks. held throughout the series.

To help initiate this change, returning showrunner, writer and executive producer Russell T Davies brought in costume designer Pam Downe, who had previously worked on the Sky series “Funny Woman” and the historical drama “Mr. The List of Malcolm. Downe had actually interviewed to work on Davies' first iteration of “Doctor Who” with Tennant, but ultimately didn't get the job.

“I got wind that this was going to be a much more ambitious undertaking – this new Doctor was going to have much more ambitious stories. And I had never really done science fiction or anything like that,” Downe said. Variety. “But I thought, why not go for an interview and see what happens? And I got the job and I had no idea what I was getting myself into – every episode is actually a movie.

Downe says she was drawn to the fact that Gatwa's Doctor would change outfits regularly, but it was “terrifying at the same time.”

“There's the legacy of 'Doctor Who' that's sort of with you and around you all the time,” she says. “But no, you just put your head down and go for it and then it becomes very exciting. And it is – there is no other project that I have been involved in where you can use your creative abilities as much as you can with this work.

Below, Downe explains how she developed Gatwa's Doctor's unique style – including her affinity for kilts – and shares an exclusive sketch of a season 2 look.

What was your overall vision for the 15th Doctor's look and what role did Gatwa play in that?

Russell was very keen that he change outfits regularly, which was another reason why I was interested in doing this project. Basically, I made a lot of mood boards and showed them to everyone. It was very collaborative. And then Ncuti also got involved.

Before I saw him, I was on Instagram looking at what he's wearing. I do this with all my actors. Of course, he's a bit of a standard-bearer and he's on the red carpet with a lot of amazing outfits, so I knew I could push things a bit. So we sat down and I offered my images and he kind of responded to one or the other. The thing about Ncuti is that once he's on board, he immerses himself in the outfit, he owns it and he wears it to its fullest potential. It's a costume designer's dream.

The first time we see Ncuti as the Doctor, he is not wearing pants because the bigeneration has had Tennant's clothes divided between the two of them. What prompted this decision and how did you divide the clothes?

When I read about bigeneration in the script, Russell had actually written that the new Doctor was in trousers – obviously 'trousers' is the British word. [for underwear]. I didn't know who the Doctor was going to be and I said, “Russell, are you sure you want him in pants?” And he said, “Yeah, I’m sure.” » Because he knew who was going to do it – not me. So obviously, when Ncuti arrived, I understood. He has the confidence to play it.

But then we had to figure out how to divide everything. Now obviously, when I already knew I had an actor who could look good in pants, I knew he would need a shirt to have some decency. And then, who wears Converse? And it was like, well, I think Ncuti should wear this because he's not wearing pants! But he accepted. I barely knew him and he didn't know me. And I'm going to put you in pants. It was this moment of, “Oh my God, I'm either going to make or break this relationship with my actor.” »

In “The Church on Ruby Road”, the Doctor is seen dancing in a club in a kilt. What inspired this look?

It was on my initial mood board, I had kilts there and men in skirts. Russell kind of said, “It would be great if Ncuti wore a skirt one day.” » But it was like, how do we introduce this? Should we wait a bit before doing this? Because it's a big step forward from the old doctors.

And then we had this little scene, which was this club scene, and I knew there was going to be a great shot and I said, “Russell, we need to put him in a kilt.” Because when he does all that, it will look amazing. And I gave him a sweater, rather than just letting him wear a vest, and Ncuti was like, “No! I'll just wear the vest with it. And it was just a really nice moment where things were falling into place.

Gatwa's Doctor's style is much more colorful than the others. In the Christmas special and the first episode, “Space Babies”, we see him wearing a brown leather trench coat, a striped polo shirt and jeans. How did you make this outfit?

I really like the slightly 70s vibe, which is where the leather coat comes from. I just wanted that 70s New York vibe. I found an original 70s leather coat that didn't fit, so I had it copied, dyed the right color, broken down. Once you have the coat, you can sort of bypass everything else. The top layer is very important in “Doctor Who”.

I didn't have time to knit her a top, so I bought this one, and that top sold like that. As soon as it appeared on screen, every Whovian bought it and it suddenly went out of stock and they had to buy more. The problem with Ncuti is that he can wear color. He's just great with color, and so the joy of this outfit was that we could really amp up the color and he looked great in it. Many couldn't get away with it, and he can.

You shared with Variety an exclusive sketch from Season 2, which involves a red plaid jacket and kilt over denim pants look. Explain this outfit to me.

It’s a pinstriped denim kilt. Obviously, he'd worn a kilt before, and I always knew I wanted to bring him back, but I just wanted everyone to take baby steps, just because it was a small jump. I decided that if he was going to wear a skirt, let's make it more masculine. And there's something masculine about a kilt, and the fact that it's made of denim also makes it a little street. The tartan jacket looked a bit like a Harrington, which is a jacket that mods wore. And the denim skirt also looks a bit like what skinheads wore, so it was a bit of a mix of both.

Ncuti Gatwa's doctor in season 2

What can viewers expect from the rest of the season? I saw there was an episode from the Regency era…

I had already made a Regency film, so I had this information pretty fresh in my head. All the cuts they wear are accurate period cuts, but we wanted to push the colors. So my boards would be filled with original paintings, but then there would be a little bit of “Bridgerton,” or some sort of contemporary colors or outfits that I would mix for color. Ncuti has never actually had a period before, and when he put on this outfit, I just thought, “Only he could get away with wearing white briefs and that velvet jacket.” » His posture changed, he simply stood up and looked regal. It was a joy to dress her like that.

How do you hope fans will react to the costumes this season?

I think what's going to come up most is how often it changes, and that's already controversial because the fans, some like it and some don't. I have to be aware of the legacy of “Doctor Who,” and every once in a while I've done a hat here or something there that's a little nod to Doctors of the past, but very subtle. And I hope it makes them proud. I think this is completely new. “Doctor Who” had to move forward, it had to progress, and through wardrobe too. It's my point of view.