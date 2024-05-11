I'm a fashion editor and this is what I'm glad I packed (and wish I hadn't) for a month of travel.





As a summer lover, I often try to escape British winters by heading to warmer climes to chase the sun. So, in September 2016, when my friend sent me a six-word message: Let's go to Bali in January?, I jumped at the chance to embark on my first backpacking trip. At 27, I took a six-week sabbatical from my job as a magazine fashion editor to explore Bali, Thailand, and Cambodia in 2017. Having never traveled to Southeast Asia before, I I ended up being the girl who dragged my (exceptionally large) suitcase across the sand on the islands of Koh Rong and Gili T. Loaded with heels, hair straighteners, my favorite going-out dresses and a pencil case full of makeup, it was only a matter of days before I would be in Bangkok to post the stuff. I knew I wouldn't need to return to my home in London. After realizing I'd mostly be wearing the iconic elephant print pants, denim shorts, and a few crochet tops I'd purchased at local markets along the way, of course. Now 34, I decided my desire to return to this side of the world needed to be scratched, so I cleared my calendar for a month (I'm now self-employed, so no bosses to convince this time ) and booked flights to the Philippines with my boyfriend. After staying in the cheapest hostels available in my twenties, this time around I wanted to stay in hotels instead, especially since they remain reasonably priced. Harriet Davey wears a Zara long dress But when it came to packing, I knew the difficulties of having a suitcase in these areas, including how they were thrown in and out of different means of transportation, so a backpack was essential. I found a hybrid version with wheels so I could choose to pull it or carry it. When it came to packing this backpack, I knew the over-packer in me (I once packed 11 pairs of shoes on a three-day trip to Dubai) had to be specific about what I really had to take away. First, I bought some compression cubes to keep my clothes in order because I knew that with over 7,000 islands in the Philippines, we would be staying in many different places. I was right, we boarded 10 flights and stayed in 10 hotels over the course of the month. Now no matter where I travel in the future, the cubes will accompany me, they are so light and useful. This time around, I also left my heels at home and grabbed three pairs of practical sandals: a pair of Velcro Teva styles from Arizona Love, classic Birkenstocks, and a leather slider mainly for evenings. I packed four dresses (I would only bring two if I went back), plus five lightweight layered shirts, tank tops, shorts, skirts, and a long skirt and cardigan that I wore once but most closely resembled my style when I'm at home, so I don't regret getting either one.

