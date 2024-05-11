Fashion
How to Dress Like You Have a Mind of Your Own
There's nothing wrong with trying different versions of yourself, says Lori Hirshleifer, fourth-generation co-owner of Hirshleifer, his family's 114-year-old luxury fashion store on Long Island. But we need to slow down and think about what we really love.
It seems like an impossible task these days. Somewhere between the stealth riches and all the arcs, we seem to have lost the plot and maybe even a little bit of ourselves. Over the past few seasons, Americans have had to endure the onslaught of one superficial TikTok trend after another, delivered in a digital void devoid of any real context. This has left many women, especially those with purchasing power and who want to make smart wardrobe choices, feeling invisible, undervalued and disappointed.
“This increased need for constant novelty has given rise to this frenzied world of micro-trends,” says Sean Spellman, creative director of Marc Croix (and the man behind the recent revival of the 180-year-old heritage brand). “It shouldn’t be about instant gratification but about creating a collection of intentional, well-made, timeless pieces that will still serve you 20 years from now.”
Even designers have not been immune to the forces of the algorithm. For a long time, it seemed like these two things, TikTok trends and what's actually happening on the runway, were totally separate, says fashion writer Rachel Tashjian. At Washington Post. And then it was interesting to see social media dominate what was important in fashion, even if many designers weren't willing to admit it. It was a depressing way to play with the identity exploration that fashion uniquely allows for.
Are you ready for the good news? The pendulum seems to be reversing its trajectory. According to Tashjian, there is a general fatigue with content, on the part of both designers and consumers. People are tired of not having that deeper relationship with the things they watch and that's what they're looking for now.
This has never been more evident than during the spring and fall collections. On the catwalks from New York to Paris, designers seemed ready to free themselves from the tyranny of the social. Smart dressing was finally back on the mood board, fashion for the woman with a mind of her own.
There was Thom Browne, who presented a philosophical ode to Edgar Allan Poe, and Prabal Gurung, who took a more literal approach by bringing in a cadre of posh personalities. intellectual (Pachinko author Min Jin Lee, Western world designer Lisa Joy) as models. In Paris at The Row, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen banned photos, instead providing their participants with notebooks to encourage deeper, less filtered contemplation. Miuccia Prada, whose own wardrobe is breathlessly covered by Instagram account What Miuccia wore (64,500 subscribers and growing), presented a Miu Miu collection rooted in the vanity of the girl, described as a universal language expressing the strength of rebellion, a spirit of freedom and individuality, an attribute of a whole richer.
And then there was Dries Van Noten, who dedicated his show to The Woman Who Dares to Cut Her Own Bangs, the iconoclast who knows how to exercise her freedom of choice. It will be a poignant and pointed swan song for the Belgian visionary, who announces his retirement a month later.
My takeaway from the catwalks was, to put it bluntly: wear a cool hat, have a personality, says Tashjian, who also writes the newsletter. Opulent advice. It was really about self-expression. How do these lessons translate IRLand into our wardrobes?
People with real style stay true to their own DNA, says Brian Bolke, founder of the conservatory, a sprawling retail store in Dallas' Highland Park Village favored by the city's leading ladies for its curated selection, including Michael Kors, Jil Sander and Azzedine Alaa. My clients here are truly unapologetic. They buy what they like, wear what they like and dress for themselves.
In other words, it's about cultivating originality, which isn't exactly a revolutionary concept. Women have been doing this since time immemorial, or at least shopping accordingly since the dawn of department stores in 19th-century Paris. It's just been a while since this customer was supported by the industry at large. Once upon a time, she could have gone shopping at Barneys New York (RIP).
The women I see who are the most fulfilled and having the most fun are the ones who wear clothes that reflect all the interests they have in their lives, says Faisal Hasan, stylist at Bergdorf Goodman. It's simple, really: dressing like you have a mind of your own requires that you have a mind of your own.
Top of page: Sano Camille storybook jacket ($795), sanoe-collection.com; Bally Plume leather moccasins ($990), bally.com; Marc Croix Romy clutch ($1,890), markcross.com; Charles DarwinOn the Origin of Species, Fifth Edition ($1,650), argosybooks.com.
This story appears in the May 2024 issue of Town and country. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Leena Kim is an editor at Town and countrywhere she covers travel, jewelry, education, weddings and culture.
