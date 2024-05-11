USF men's golf heads west for NCAA Regional





TOURNAMENT: NCAA Rancho Santa Fe Regional

WHEN: Monday May 13 Wednesday May 15, 2024

LOCATION: Rancho Santa Fe, California.

COURSE: Farms Golf Club

FOLLOW: Live score | Twitter @USFMGolf, TAMPA, FLA., May 11, 2024 The University of South Florida men's golf team, making its 10th NCAA regional appearance, will play at the Rancho Santa Fe Regional in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The No. 8 seeded Bulls will begin play on Monday, May 13 at 8:55 a.m. PT from the 1st tee. The AAC Champion Bulls are competing in the NCAA regional competition for the first time since 2022. USF has advanced to the championship round four times, reaching the match play final and finishing sixth in 2015. USF will play at Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., May 13-15. Three regional sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals and three will have 14 teams and five individuals. The top five teams (30 teams total) and lowest ranked individuals not on an advancing team (six individuals total) from each regional site will qualify to compete in the NCAA Championships at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA from May 24-29. The 46th-ranked Bulls will compete in a 14-team field that includes No. 1 Arizona State, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 California , No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 North Florida, No. 7. Chattanooga, No. 8 South Florida, No. 9 San Diego, No. 10 West Virginia, No. 11 Kansas, No. 12 Wright State, No. 13 Seton Hall and No. 14 Winthrop. The 2023-24 season marks the eighth NCAA regional competition under coach. Steve Bradley , American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. Bradley led the Bulls to seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances (2015-22). He played in three NCAA championships. Under Bradley, USF won the American Conference championship six times in the tournament's 10 years. The Bulls are led by juniors Jake Peacock (Milton, Ga.), American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and member of the 2023-24 AAC All-Conference Team. Peacock won the American Conference individual championship and added another victory at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate, earning conference player of the week honors. Graduate student Brock Healy (Norcross, Ga.) is also a member of the 2023-24 AAC All-Conference team. Healy recorded his first victory as a bull rider in the fall. Healy had three top-10 finishes during the season, including the conference championship. Senior Sam Nicholson (Atlantic Beach, Fla.) was named to the AAC All-Conference team. He earned his first victory as a Bull in the fall at the USF Invitational. Nicholson has three top-10 finishes in 2023-24. The Bulls are joined by redshirt junior Cooper Smith (Tampa, Fla.) who has three top-25 finishes this season, and junior Shubham Jaglan (Delhi, India), who has two top-10 finishes in 2023- 24. About USF Men's Golf

Be sure to follow USF men's golf on social media (Twitter/Instagram / Facebook) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information. The USF men's golf program has won 19 conference titles and has had players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won six American Athletic Conference tournament championships in stringed fashion, winning four in a row from 2015 to 2018. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, including Albin Bergstrom in 2021, and have won nine consecutive appearances in the NCAA regional level, including a 6th place finish in NCAA Championship match play in 2015. USF is led by Steve Bradley who has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have 24 tournament victories under Bradley, including three during the 2023-24 season , by far the most under any coach in program history. . – #GoBulls –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2024/5/11/mens-golf-usf-mens-golf-heads-west-for-ncaa-regional.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos