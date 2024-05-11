31 fashion and beauty things to buy for summer





I don't know how I did it, but over the last three months I've taken a step back from shopping for fashion and beauty items. My husband and I moved into a new house in February and since then I have devoted my entire budget to furnishing this 1,800 square feet. As anyone who's decorated a space can guess, my bank account was absolutely emptied. But now that we're feeling more settled and the big purchases have been made (who knew curtains could be SO dear?), I'm going back to my old habits. In other words, I spend money on my favorite things: fashion and beauty. Those fishnet ballerinas that fashionistas can't stop wearing? They are in my basket. The espresso lip gloss that TikTok creators can't live without? I don't want to live without it either. Ready to shop with me? Keep scrolling to see the glorious discoveries that are thawing my spending freeze. Sometimes your daughter just needs a little luxury. And in this case, it's a Chanel cream for less than $100. The Frankie store Exclusive Agathe knit peplum top Frankie Shop's exclusive collection with Moda Operandi is too chic for words. Each piece is an everyday staple, but my heart belongs to this knit peplum top. I love the capri trend, but I don't think I'll wear it enough to splurge on an expensive pair. This Zara pair is chic and looks designer. B. Tempted It's on the shirt It's finally summer, which means fleece pajamas are officially finding their way to storage. Their replacement? These sensual briefs from b.tempt'd that make me feel like I'm dressed even if I don't leave the house. I love the delicate lace details on the bodice and sheer mesh skirt that will keep me cool all night long. Freya New York Chrystie Oat Bag Every Who What Wear editor is obsessed with Freja, and it's not hard to see why. Skin detergent Vitamin C serum I recently received laser facials at my local Skin Laundry (a dream), and last time I came back with the brand's product. Tranexamic Acid Serum. It worked so well that I'm already planning my next purchase. This Hailey Bieber-approved brand is high on my radar for summer. Half the site is in my cart, but this top is just begging to be added to my release rotation. Reformation Margot short cotton dress Speaking of Chanel, a friend told me she tried this and her skin has never looked so glowy, so naturally I have to try it. J Crew Colbie buckle leather sandals Our editor sent them to our Slack channel, and they've been on my list ever since. The One Fragrance White cloud I no longer have my favorite perfume, The One by Lui, so I'm turning to the same brand for my next purchase. I'm not sure if I'll refresh my bottle or buy one of the newer perfumes. Banana Republic Daze Braided Leather Belt rhode Espresso Peptide Lip Stain A cult beauty product that I don't own? Shocking. Another brand endorsed by Hailey Bieber. She wears these earrings 24/7, so obviously I need a pair. This style is bubbling up in the fashion world. Many versions are already sold out, but this one is surprisingly in stock. ZARA Basic knit top with contrast piping I'm obsessed with the contrast piping. Monday Swimwear Top of Palma It's not summer without a new Monday Swimwear bikini, and I've been eyeing this pod pattern for the last year. I have no idea where I plan to wear this. But I'll find out the details later. Free people We the Free Good Luck Mid Rise Barrel Jean AGOLDE Vida Relaxed Straight Fit High Waist It's summer with baggy shorts. Negative underwear Long whipped sleeves in white The softest pajamas I own are from Negative Underwear. I need another pair pronto. CELINE Triomphe oval sunglasses I recently tried on a rococo dress in Cancun and have since kept many other pieces from the brand. This buttery yellow is so pretty in real life. THE MOUTH Top with thin straps and English embroidery mango Ballet flats with mesh strap Knitted flats are a must-have this season. Frédéric Malle Acné Studios by Frédéric Malle I've heard the best things about this perfume. And look at the pretty bottle! Spinelli Kilcollin Taurus 3-Link Ring in 18k Yellow Gold and Sterling Silver Since receiving my first Spinelli ring last year, I've been looking forward to adding more to my stack. Dragon Spread Santa Croce Leather Tote Bag The perfect size and color. ZARA Textured floral cardigan I'm afraid I won't be able to live without it.

