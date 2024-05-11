Florida men's golf to begin postseason May 13





After a quarterfinal match play appearance at the SEC Championships, the No. 14 Florida men's golf team will fight to defend its 2023 postseason title at the three-round West Lafayette NCAA Regional from May 13-15. Led by head coach JC Deacon, the Gators will make their ninth consecutive appearance in an NCAA regional competition and will attempt to make their fourth consecutive appearance at the national championships. During their championship-winning 2023 season, the Gators won four regular season tournaments. This season, Florida has five tournament victories with first place finishes in the Georgetown Intercollegiate Tournament, Sea Best Invitational, Gators Invitational, Calusa Cup and Schenkel Invitational. Florida's best regular season performance came at the Schenkel Invitational when it posted a season-low score of 27 under. Four out of five golfers finished the tournament under par, and sophomore Parker Bell finished second with a 10-under 206. While the Gators excelled in tournament play, they went 1-4 in match play. Top-ranked teams such as No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 6 Florida State and No. 10 Alabama have beaten Florida in head-to-head matchups. In the first three rounds of the SEC Championships, Florida placed sixth to advance to the match play quarterfinals. After taking Vanderbilt into extra holes, Florida lost 3-2 and failed to defend its 2023 SEC championship. Junior Ian Gilligan, who earned second-team All-SEC honors, leads the Gators in nearly every statistic. He maintains team records of 62, 131 and 200 strokes on courses of 18, 36 and 54 holes, respectively. Gilligan also has eight top-10 team finishes with a first-place finish (8-under 208) at Southern Highlands Collegiate. SEC freshman Jack Turner has played a key role for the Gators this season. Turner holds a team-low stroke average of 70.5 as well as seven top-10 finishes. He won third place at the Calusa Cup with a score of 4-under 212. Florida is the third seed in the West Lafayette Regional. Vanderbilt, which has outlasted the Gators twice in SEC play, sits atop the region as the No. 1 seed. The Gators will compete in the NCAA Regional competition May 13-15 at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex. Departure time for the first round is 8 a.m. The Gators' starting lineup will include sophomore Matthew Kress, fifth-year John DuBois, Gilligan, Turner and Bell. UF will need to place in the top five over three 18-hole rounds to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Contact Aiden Wacksman at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @aidenwacksman. Do you like what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent of the university since 1971, your donation today could help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider giving today.

