Eurovision: Bambie Thug says he's waiting for news from the EBU after an Israeli commentator broke the rules

The statement comes just an hour and a half before the start of the competition in Malmö today.

In a post on Instagram, the singer said: “In recent days I have filed several complaints with the EBU regarding the cases I experienced this week. Earlier today they confirmed to my delegation in front of others than the KAN [the Israeli broadcaster] The commentator had broken the rules of conduct during Eurovision semi-final 1.

I have been patiently waiting to hear what action the EBU intends to take following this breach of the rules. I have since seen a statement from EBU Director General Noel Curran which contradicts this earlier confirmation. I'm still waiting for an official update from the EBU.

This follows their statement earlier this afternoon explaining why they were not present at the flag parade rehearsal in Malmö today, saying they hoped to see fans on stage.

Bambie Thug from Ireland performs the song Doomsday Blue (Martin Meissner/AP/PA)

“There was a situation while we were waiting to go on stage for the parade of flags rehearsal that I felt needed urgent attention from the EBU,” Bambie Thug said.

The EBU took this issue seriously and we discussed what action could be taken. That means I missed my dress rehearsal.

I'm really sorry for the fans who came to see me. I hope to see you on stage tonight.

Bambie Thugs' performance will mark Ireland's first appearance in the grand final since 2018.

In a statement to the Irish Independent earlier today, the EBU said the situation was currently under discussion with the competition organizers and they hoped a solution would soon be found and Bambie Thug would perform in final as expected.

“Bambie Thug did not perform in dress rehearsal 3 and footage of their performance in dress rehearsal 2 was used instead,” the EBU said.

“They missed the dress rehearsal due to a situation which is currently being discussed with the EBU and the organizers of the song competition. We hope that this will be resolved shortly and that Bambie Thug will appear in the grand finale show as planned .

Bambie Thug talks about his energy on stage and his love for fellow non-binary Nemo

Speaking about comments made on Israeli television before their semi-final performance on Tuesday, Bambie Thug told RT: There's a lot more anger and a lot more motivation in me now.

On Tuesday, a commentator on Kan, Israel's public television channel, warned viewers with children that Bambie Thugs' performance of their song would be “the scariest” of the evening.

The commenter also noted that Bambie Thug liked to “talk negatively about Israel.”

“I'm angry at other teams who are breaking EBU rules and still being allowed in,” Bambie said.

“So there’s definitely a war drum beating in my heart to push the performance even more than I have before.”

Irish Eurovision fans explain what they think about their chances tonight and Joost's expulsion

This evening, EBU chief executive and former RTE chief executive Noel Curran admitted the 68th song contest had not been a normal Eurovision.

There have been calls to boycott the competition due to Israel's participation, and multiple protests and demonstrations took place in Malmö this week opposing the competition.

In 2022, Russia was suspended from the competition following the invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with Swedish broadcaster SVT, Curran said he supported the EBU's decision to include the Israeli channel in this year's competition.

Our governing bodies looked at the situation and saw the Israeli channel KAN, an independent channel on which the Israeli government is putting enormous pressure. A television channel that the Israeli government threatened to close. A channel whose news division the Israeli government threatened to separate because it did not like its production. We examined this member and found that he did not violate any rules. Our governing bodies therefore decided that he could continue to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Some acts spoke of Israel's participation which overshadowed the event.

There have been many protests with people chanting songs and the glitter cannot hide the genocide.

In response, Curran said: I wish my job was one where every decision the EBU made went smoothly. Unfortunately, when you're in these positions, and particularly when you've gone through a membership governing body process to make a decision, I can't look back and say the decision was the wrong one.

He added: I respect the protesters. I'm not going to pretend that this is a completely normal Eurovision. I can't look back and say we should have done things differently. And I can't look back and say that the governing bodies should have done it differently. We were faced with a situation and this decision was made.

Meanwhile, French band Slimane made an unexpected statement on stage during their song Mon Amour.

He stopped singing and addressed the audience saying “Yes, united by music but with love and peace.” He also said “choose love”.

United By Music is the slogan of Eurovision.

It follows the announcement that Dutch artist Joost Klein will not participate in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest while Swedish police investigate a complaint of inappropriate behavior, the European Broadcast Union said .

The Dutch candidate (26 years old), who presented himself with the song Europapa, a tribute to his late parents, qualified for the grand final on Thursday evening at the Malmo Arena in Sweden.

A statement from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: Dutch artist Joost Klein will not participate in the grand final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production team after an incident following her performance in Thursday night's semi-final.

While legal proceedings continue, it would not be appropriate for him to continue participating in the Competition.

We would like to clarify that, contrary to some media reports and speculation on social media, this incident does not involve any other artist or member of the delegation.

Joost Klein (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency/AP)

Since the Netherlands is no longer featured on the show, the Eurovision team explained the impact this would have on the vote.

A spokesperson said all candidates would retain their number in the official running order. There will be no song at number five.

“The jury results, calculated after dress rehearsal 2 on Friday May 10, have been recalculated so that the Netherlands does not receive any points. Therefore all jury members must rank all songs from 1 at 26,” they said.

For example, if the Netherlands was ranked 9th by a national jury in a country, the song ranked 10th is now ranked 9th and will receive 2 points and the former song ranked 11th is now 10th and will receive 1 point.

No points will be awarded to the Netherlands by the public.

Dutch viewers are still allowed to vote in the Grand Final and the result of the Dutch jury remains valid.

The EBU will inform all telecommunications partners that the Netherlands is no longer participating and we will work to block lines for track 5.

“We ask that no one attempt to vote for song 5. If anyone attempts to vote for song 5, their vote will not count, but viewers may be charged.

The Netherlands will not appear on the scoreboard.

RT has not yet released a statement.