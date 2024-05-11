Virginia men's tennis team dispatches South Carolina to reach NCAA quarterfinals





The Virginia men's tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament with a 4-1 victory over South Carolina on Friday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at Boars Head Resort. The Gamecocks (19-15) won the doubles point, but the Cavaliers (25-5) won singles courts two, three, four and six to win the match and advance. Senior Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won the deciding point for Virginia. “Really proud of our guys as far as how we competed, especially after doubles,” Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. “South Carolina just outplayed us in doubles today, and our guys were unfazed. It showed on every court. All the guys were locked in and they knew what they had to do. We still had moments tough in the middle of the singles, but they stayed focused and stayed the course and that's what this team does.” The start of the match was delayed by an hour due to rain. There were also two short rain delays in the doubles and another in the singles, but both teams finished the match on the Boar's Head outdoor courts. People also read… South Carolina opened the competition with Sean Daryabeigi and Casey Hoole earning a 6-1 victory on the third doubles court. Chris Rodesch and von der Schulenburg tied it up for UVa with a 6-4 victory on top court, but South Carolina's Jelani Sarr and Lucas da Silva won 6-4 on court two to win the doubles point.











Virginia won four of the first six singles sets. Mns Dahlberg was the first Cavalier to close his match. After winning the first set 6-1 against Da Silva, Dahlberg won the second set 7-5 to tie the match at 1-1. Iaki Montes won 6-3, 7-5 on court two to make it 2-1 Virginia. Freshman Dylan Dietrich lost his first set 6-2 to James Story on court three, but then powered through the final two sets, winning 6-1, 6-2 to give a 3-1 lead to UVa. Von der Schulenburg trailed 5-1 in his first set against Sean Daryabeigi, but won six straight games to make it 7-5. He won the second set 6-3 to close out Virginia's victory. The Cavaliers travel to the site of the NCAA Tournament finals, Oklahoma State's Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where they will face Wake Forest in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Hoos earned a 4-3 victory over the Demon Deacons in their regular season matchup on March 1 in Charlottesville. “Our entire focus now is on Stillwater,” Pedroso said. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

