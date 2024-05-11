Law Roach reveals the fashion houses that wouldn't dress Zendaya early in her career





Zendaya's stylist Law Roach has revealed the five major fashion houses that wouldn't dress the actress early in her career. I would like to write [to] the big five and they would all say no, he said during a recent appearance on“The Cutting Room Floor”podcast, referring to Saint Laurent, Dior, Valentino, Chanel and Gucci. Roach, who has dressed the “Euphoria” star since she was 14, said they constantly told her, “Try again next year.” It's too green. She's not on our calendar. Zendaya's stylist Law Roach has revealed the five fashion houses that wouldn't dress the actress early in her career. WireImage I would like to write [to] the big five and they would all say no, he said during an appearance on “The Cutting Room Floor” podcast, referring to Saint Laurent, Dior, Valentino, Chanel and Gucci. Getty Images I still have the receipts, the 45-year-old celebrity stylist noted, adding that he and Zendaya, 27, continued to elude those designers. By the time she arrived [the cover of] American Vogue [in 2017], she had still never worn any of these designers. She still hasn’t done it,” he added. Roach then clarified that the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actress has worn pieces from all five designers during editorial shoots, but not in public or on red carpets. The “Legendary” alum said designers constantly told him, “Try again next year.” It's too green. She's not on our calendar. Getty Images By the time she arrived [the cover of] American Vogue [in 2017], she had still never worn any of these designers. She still hasn’t done it,” he added. Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue She has still never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has never worn Gucci on a carpet before, no press, no appearances, ever. Never, he explained. The first time she wore Valentino in public was when she had a contract,” the “Legendary” alum continued. When I said, “If you say no, it will be a no forever,” it rang true for a long, long time. It appears none of the “big five” fashion houses have responded to the allegations. Roach isn't one to bite his tongue about the downsides of Hollywood. Roach announced his retirement last March due to “politics” and “lies” within the fashion industry. Getty Images for Marc Jacobs If this job was just about clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately that's not the case! he wrote via Instagram at the time. GC Images Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! In March 2023, the “OMG Fashun” co-host announced that he was retiring from fashion due to “politics” and “lies” within the industry. My Cup is empty. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and my career over the years. Every person who trusted me with their image, I am so grateful to all of you, he wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram at the time. If this job was just about clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately that's not the case! » continued Roach. Roach and Zendaya recently worked together for the 2024 Met Gala. Getty Images He's been dressing the “Euphoria” star since she was 14. Getty Images The politics, lies and false narratives finally got me! You win, I'm out. However, Roach made a comeback last February, styling Celine Dion for her return to the 2024 Grammys stage. Most recently, he dressed Zendaya for the 2024 Met Gala, where the “Challengers” actress co-chaired fashion's biggest night, wearing not one but two glamorous dresses.

