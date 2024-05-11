Connect with us

The Triathlon World Championship Series begins this weekend, with WTCS Yokohama hosting the first event of the season following the cancellation of WTCS Abu Dhabi.

Playing a vital role in Olympic qualification for a number of national federations, including the United States, Yokohama promises to be a busy day of racing.

The full start list for the men's race is available below, and we've also included all the information to follow the race live this weekend.

WTCS Yokohama Elite Men’s Start List

The start list as is is as follows for the Saturday race:

BIB FIRST OF ALL LAST COUNTRY
1 Dorian Coninx FROM
2 Leo Shepherdess FROM
3 Vasco Vilaca FOR
4 Matthew Hauser OUT OF
5 Christian Field of flowers NEITHER
6 Csongor Lehmann SHE
7 Michael Hidalgo BRA
8 Tyler Mislawchuk CAN
9 Jelle None BEL
ten Kenji Nene JPN
11 Marten Van Riel BEL
12 Jonah Schombourg GERMANY
14 Roberto Sanchez Mantecon ESP
15 Henry Schoeman RSA
16 Adrien Briffod SUI
17 To M Richard FROM
18 In my opinion Please SHE
19 Anthony Serrat Seoane ESP
20 Dylan McCullough New Zealand
21 Matthew McElroy UNITED STATES
22 Vetle Bergsvik Spiked NEITHER
23 Valentine Wertz GERMANY
24 Taylor Reid New Zealand
25 Lasse Nygaard priest GERMANY
26 Ricardo Batista FOR
27 Charles Pack CAN
28 Richard Murray NED
29 Gabor The fold SHE
30 Gianluca Pozzatti ITA
31 Michele Sarzilla ITA
32 Seth Rider UNITED STATES
33 Jonathan Brownlee GBR
34 Morgan Pearson UNITED STATES
35 Emile Holm THE
36 Jacob Birth whistle OUT OF
37 Martin Sobeys CAN
38 Luke Willien OUT OF
39 Diego Moya CHI
40 Takami Hojo JPN
41 David Castro Fajardo ESP
42 Sérgio Baxter Cabrera ESP
43 Simon Westman SUI
44 Makoto Don't grow up JPN
45 Brand Devay SHE
46 Brandon Copeland OUT OF
47 Vincent Louis FROM
48 Aram Michell Penaflor Myosin MEXICO
49 Girl Kaindl AUTO
50 Ren Sato JPN
51 Simon Henseleit GERMANY
52 Alois Knabl AUTO
53 Jumpei Furuya JPN
54 Rostislav Pevstov COME
55 Alberto Gonzalez Garcia ESP
56 Cal McClusky OUT OF
57 Darr Black-smith UNITED STATES
58 Casper Storage NEITHER
59 Aoba Yasumatsu JPN
60 Hugo Milner GBR
61 Kevin McDowell UNITED STATES

What time does the race start and how can I watch it live?

In Japan, the races will take place on Saturday May 11. For the men, the race will start at 1:00 p.m. local time. This is 05:00 in the UK, 00:00 on the East Coast and 21:00 on the West Coast on Friday.

All the action will be available live via Triathlonlive.tv

