WTCS Yokohama: Full list of men's starters as Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt kicks off season – Elite News





The Triathlon World Championship Series begins this weekend, with WTCS Yokohama hosting the first event of the season following the cancellation of WTCS Abu Dhabi. Playing a vital role in Olympic qualification for a number of national federations, including the United States, Yokohama promises to be a busy day of racing. The full start list for the men's race is available below, and we've also included all the information to follow the race live this weekend. WTCS Yokohama Elite Men’s Start List The start list as is is as follows for the Saturday race: BIB FIRST OF ALL LAST COUNTRY 1 Dorian Coninx FROM 2 Leo Shepherdess FROM 3 Vasco Vilaca FOR 4 Matthew Hauser OUT OF 5 Christian Field of flowers NEITHER 6 Csongor Lehmann SHE 7 Michael Hidalgo BRA 8 Tyler Mislawchuk CAN 9 Jelle None BEL ten Kenji Nene JPN 11 Marten Van Riel BEL 12 Jonah Schombourg GERMANY 14 Roberto Sanchez Mantecon ESP 15 Henry Schoeman RSA 16 Adrien Briffod SUI 17 To M Richard FROM 18 In my opinion Please SHE 19 Anthony Serrat Seoane ESP 20 Dylan McCullough New Zealand 21 Matthew McElroy UNITED STATES 22 Vetle Bergsvik Spiked NEITHER 23 Valentine Wertz GERMANY 24 Taylor Reid New Zealand 25 Lasse Nygaard priest GERMANY 26 Ricardo Batista FOR 27 Charles Pack CAN 28 Richard Murray NED 29 Gabor The fold SHE 30 Gianluca Pozzatti ITA 31 Michele Sarzilla ITA 32 Seth Rider UNITED STATES 33 Jonathan Brownlee GBR 34 Morgan Pearson UNITED STATES 35 Emile Holm THE 36 Jacob Birth whistle OUT OF 37 Martin Sobeys CAN 38 Luke Willien OUT OF 39 Diego Moya CHI 40 Takami Hojo JPN 41 David Castro Fajardo ESP 42 Sérgio Baxter Cabrera ESP 43 Simon Westman SUI 44 Makoto Don't grow up JPN 45 Brand Devay SHE 46 Brandon Copeland OUT OF 47 Vincent Louis FROM 48 Aram Michell Penaflor Myosin MEXICO 49 Girl Kaindl AUTO 50 Ren Sato JPN 51 Simon Henseleit GERMANY 52 Alois Knabl AUTO 53 Jumpei Furuya JPN 54 Rostislav Pevstov COME 55 Alberto Gonzalez Garcia ESP 56 Cal McClusky OUT OF 57 Darr Black-smith UNITED STATES 58 Casper Storage NEITHER 59 Aoba Yasumatsu JPN 60 Hugo Milner GBR 61 Kevin McDowell UNITED STATES What time does the race start and how can I watch it live? In Japan, the races will take place on Saturday May 11. For the men, the race will start at 1:00 p.m. local time. This is 05:00 in the UK, 00:00 on the East Coast and 21:00 on the West Coast on Friday. [Photo credit: World Triathlon / Wagner Araujo] All the action will be available live via Triathlonlive.tv

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tri247.com/triathlon-news/elite/wtcs-yokohama-men-start-list-kristian-blummenfelt-paris The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos