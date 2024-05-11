Fashion
WTCS Yokohama: Full list of men's starters as Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt kicks off season – Elite News
The Triathlon World Championship Series begins this weekend, with WTCS Yokohama hosting the first event of the season following the cancellation of WTCS Abu Dhabi.
Playing a vital role in Olympic qualification for a number of national federations, including the United States, Yokohama promises to be a busy day of racing.
The full start list for the men's race is available below, and we've also included all the information to follow the race live this weekend.
WTCS Yokohama Elite Men’s Start List
The start list as is is as follows for the Saturday race:
|BIB
|FIRST OF ALL
|LAST
|COUNTRY
|1
|Dorian
|Coninx
|FROM
|2
|Leo
|Shepherdess
|FROM
|3
|Vasco
|Vilaca
|FOR
|4
|Matthew
|Hauser
|OUT OF
|5
|Christian
|Field of flowers
|NEITHER
|6
|Csongor
|Lehmann
|SHE
|7
|Michael
|Hidalgo
|BRA
|8
|Tyler
|Mislawchuk
|CAN
|9
|Jelle
|None
|BEL
|ten
|Kenji
|Nene
|JPN
|11
|Marten
|Van Riel
|BEL
|12
|Jonah
|Schombourg
|GERMANY
|14
|Roberto
|Sanchez Mantecon
|ESP
|15
|Henry
|Schoeman
|RSA
|16
|Adrien
|Briffod
|SUI
|17
|To M
|Richard
|FROM
|18
|In my opinion
|Please
|SHE
|19
|Anthony
|Serrat Seoane
|ESP
|20
|Dylan
|McCullough
|New Zealand
|21
|Matthew
|McElroy
|UNITED STATES
|22
|Vetle Bergsvik
|Spiked
|NEITHER
|23
|Valentine
|Wertz
|GERMANY
|24
|Taylor
|Reid
|New Zealand
|25
|Lasse Nygaard
|priest
|GERMANY
|26
|Ricardo
|Batista
|FOR
|27
|Charles
|Pack
|CAN
|28
|Richard
|Murray
|NED
|29
|Gabor
|The fold
|SHE
|30
|Gianluca
|Pozzatti
|ITA
|31
|Michele
|Sarzilla
|ITA
|32
|Seth
|Rider
|UNITED STATES
|33
|Jonathan
|Brownlee
|GBR
|34
|Morgan
|Pearson
|UNITED STATES
|35
|Emile
|Holm
|THE
|36
|Jacob
|Birth whistle
|OUT OF
|37
|Martin
|Sobeys
|CAN
|38
|Luke
|Willien
|OUT OF
|39
|Diego
|Moya
|CHI
|40
|Takami
|Hojo
|JPN
|41
|David
|Castro Fajardo
|ESP
|42
|Sérgio
|Baxter Cabrera
|ESP
|43
|Simon
|Westman
|SUI
|44
|Makoto
|Don't grow up
|JPN
|45
|Brand
|Devay
|SHE
|46
|Brandon
|Copeland
|OUT OF
|47
|Vincent
|Louis
|FROM
|48
|Aram Michell
|Penaflor Myosin
|MEXICO
|49
|Girl
|Kaindl
|AUTO
|50
|Ren
|Sato
|JPN
|51
|Simon
|Henseleit
|GERMANY
|52
|Alois
|Knabl
|AUTO
|53
|Jumpei
|Furuya
|JPN
|54
|Rostislav
|Pevstov
|COME
|55
|Alberto
|Gonzalez Garcia
|ESP
|56
|Cal
|McClusky
|OUT OF
|57
|Darr
|Black-smith
|UNITED STATES
|58
|Casper
|Storage
|NEITHER
|59
|Aoba
|Yasumatsu
|JPN
|60
|Hugo
|Milner
|GBR
|61
|Kevin
|McDowell
|UNITED STATES
What time does the race start and how can I watch it live?
In Japan, the races will take place on Saturday May 11. For the men, the race will start at 1:00 p.m. local time. This is 05:00 in the UK, 00:00 on the East Coast and 21:00 on the West Coast on Friday.
All the action will be available live via Triathlonlive.tv
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tri247.com/triathlon-news/elite/wtcs-yokohama-men-start-list-kristian-blummenfelt-paris
