Florida ties series against Kentucky in dominant fashion
It might have been difficult for Florida to bounce back from a game where it gave up a two-run lead in the ninth inning of a game and claimed an extra-frame loss to No. 3 Kentucky on Friday.
But the Gators had to come out in the second game of the series with a sense of urgency as the season began to wind down and NCAA Tournament seedings were on the line.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson was up for the challenge. It was an up-and-down year for Peterson, who entered the game with a 1-4 record and a 6.54 ERA.
However, the freshman was huge for UF, allowing five hits for just one earned run while striking out six Wildcat batters during a career-high 101 pitch outing.
“Today I thought his breaking ball was as good as it had been all year,” Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. We should be fully rested tomorrow with Jac on the mound on senior day, so there's a lot to play for. We have a chance to win the series.
Florida (26-24, 11-15 SEC) dismantled No. 3 Kentucky (36-11, 19-7 SEC) 10-1 at Condron Ballpark in Gainesville on Saturday.
The Bats were hot in the series opener for Florida after scoring 11 runs in the extra battle. UF carried much of the same theme into the early innings of Saturday's game to secure a 3-0 lead after game three.
Freshman outfielder Hayden Yost was placed in the starting lineup amid mid-season roster changes made by O'Sullivan. Yost responded impressively with consistent play against quality SEC opponents.
The freshman increased his batting average to .270 with a 2-5 performance and got the Gators' offense going in the bottom of the second with a double into the left-center field gap, scoring the second catcher Brody Donay year and giving Florida a 1-0 advantage.
It was far from second baseman Cade Kurland's best performance Friday night after going 0-6 at the plate. But Kurland wasted no time making a positive impact in Game 2 with a leadoff home run in the second inning.
Junior Jac Caglianone extended his hitting streak to 29 next at-bats with a double down the right field line and later scored on an RBI hit through the right side of the infield from shortstop sophomore Colby Shelton to extend UF's lead. 3-0.
Senior third baseman Dale Thomas was returned to Florida's starting lineup this series, and he did not disappoint.
After spending several games on the bench with a batting average of just over .200 in 29 games started, Thomas has improved tremendously in what will be his final home series of his college career.
Thomas had an impressive 2-3 performance on Saturday and is now 5-7 for the series. He crushed a double off the wall in left-center field in the fourth inning to give the Gators a 4-0 advantage.
It's baseball, it's one of the toughest games in the world, Thomas said. But we just have to continue to stay together, continue to find ways to push each other and support each other.
Kentucky scored its first run of the game in the fifth inning on a slow dribbler to the left side of the infield, and Peterson failed to make the play cleanly, allowing UK junior outfielder Ryan Waldshmidt to score from third base .
However, giving up a point wasn't the only damage done to Florida in the top half of the frame.
Junior outfielder Ty Evans dove into the wall on the right side of foul territory in an attempt to make a scoring catch. Evans was unable to participate in the game and O'Sullivan said Evans' season likely ended with a broken wrist.
Unfortunately, I think there's a risk it could be broken, O'Sullivan said. So it's going to take time. I didn't know the extent of the situation when we ran out, but you could tell he was in pain so it's obviously really unfortunate.
Shelton responded by issuing a walk to open the bottom of the fifth, setting up Heymans' second homer of the game and ninth of the season to give Florida two insurance runs midway through the game.
Peterson continued his stellar performance into the sixth inning before junior right-handed pitcher Ryan Slater entered the game in relief of the freshman.
I think a lot of good plays were made behind me,” Peterson said. Throughout the match there were a lot of good deeds done for me, so my hats off to them. [the defense]. They really helped me in terms of number of pitches.
Slater pitched three complete innings with zero hits, zero runs and zero bases on balls, allowing Peterson to earn the victory.
The Gators put three more runs on the board in the eighth and took complete control of the game facilitated by Kurland hitting a two-RBI double down the left field line, scoring Thomas and Shelnut. Their efforts gave UF a 9-1 lead in the ninth before securing the victory.
Next, Florida will host No. 3 Kentucky in a rubber match on Sunday. First pitch will take place at 12 p.m. at Condron Ballpark.
