Meghan Markle looks fabulous in red dress on day two of her trip to Nigeria

Duchess Meghan is a vision in a ruffled red maxi dress as she hosts a panel on women in leadership in Nigeria.

She co-hosted the event with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, with the aim of highlighting the importance of women's leadership and empowerment in driving positive change in the world. global scale.

Andrew Esiebo

Meghan looked radiant in her red dress by new designer Orirean from Nigeria, which featured barely-there straps and a ruffled bottom. To contrast the bold color, the Duchess sparingly accessorized with a diamond tennis necklace, gold bangles and a diamond ring. She polished off her look with simple nude stilettos and kept her black hair slicked back into a bun.

The event, attended by around 50 leading women from Nigerian society, politics, business, media and culture, kicked off with the Duchess and Dr Okonjo-Iweala participating in a lively panel discussion by Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu, who leads Africa's leading country. global black entertainment lifestyle network.

Andrew Esiebo

After the introductions, Abudu asked how the Duchess felt finding out she was Nigerian. Well, first of all, thank you all so much for being here. I'm just flattered, honored and inspired. It's been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I quickly got the memo that I needed to wear more colors so I could fit in with all of you in your amazing way. I'm very overwhelmed. So I would like to start by thanking you very much for the kindness with which you all welcomed my husband and me to this country, she said before adding to applause, my country.

Meghan explained that the first thing she did when she found out about her heritage was to call my mother, because I wanted to know if she knew about it. The Duchess added that it was exciting for both of them to discover more about their African-American backgrounds, and that the process was truly eye-opening and humbling. Moderator Abudu then joked that the audience should choose a Nigerian name for Meghan.

After Abudu highlighted the importance of women in power, the Duchess spoke about the impact of representation: You have to at least be a familiar face to the next generation to say, oh, she looks like me. And I can be. Success is not defined by leaving home, she said, but rather by returning home and changing generational patterns. I hope I can do justice to the role model that I think so many young women deserve to have,” she continued.

Being a role model doesn't always mean being serious and strong, Meghan said: You can be a woman, you can be beautiful and smart. You can be powerful and playful, and they can coexist. Meghan cited a lesson from her personal mentor, NBC vice president Bonnie Hammer. [Work/life] the balance will always shift for you. This balance, which seemed balanced 10 years ago, will change. And so being a mother has always been one of my dreams. And I'm so lucky that we have two beautiful, healthy and very talkative children, she said.

Andrew Esiebo

Meghan's event comes after she and Harry attended a training session for the charity Nigeria: Unconquered this morning. For the occasion, Meghan stepped out in a zebra print cutout dress by Johanna Ortiz, pairing the look with a stack of gold bracelets and large matching gold earrings.

After participating in the training session, the couple attended a reception hosted by the Chief of the Defense Staff in honor of military families. There, the Duchess upped the glamor factor in a strapless white linen dress, matching Prince Harry's cream linen suit. Meghan accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and the same bracelets she wore earlier in the day.

The Sussexes began their visit to Nigeria on Friday, when they stopped at a school to learn more about their new mental health initiative and attended a dance organized by the children. They later met with Nigeria's Chief of Defense Staff, Christopher Musa, at the Defense Headquarters in the heart of Abuja, the capital of the West African country.

For the first time, Meghan looked stunning in a backless silk dress in a soft peach shade. And for the second engagement, she donned a sleek white suit with flared pants.

Tomorrow, the Duke and Duchess will attend a basketball clinic with the Giants of Africa, a cultural reception and a fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered Polo.