



ST. PAUL, Minn. The Bethel University men's outdoor track and field team won its first-ever Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) championship Saturday afternoon on the Hamline University campus. The Royals totaled 179 points to win the conference crown. Saint John's placed second with 168 points, followed by St. Olaf third with 109. Carleton scored 93, St. Scholastica scored 88 and Concordia scored 73. Gustavus (48), Macalester (35), Augsburg (30), Saint Mary's. (19) and Hamline (16) rounded out the team rankings. | FINAL RESULTS|CHAMPIONSHIPS HOME | The Royals' victory was highlighted by a handful of record-breaking performances, including a new 4×100 mark set at 40.41 byLanden Liu,Grant Nelson,Cameron McConnellAndJacob Parent. Parent also surpassed his own competition mark in the 400 meters with a time of 46.66, while his teammateJoel Smithimproved her own record in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 51.38. Saint JeanKevin Arthuralso had an outstanding meet, winning the 100 (10.32) and 200 (20.69) in record fashion. Bethel also won the women's championship, making BU the first school since St. Thomas in 2021 to win the men's and women's MIAC outdoor titles. Final ranking by men's teams

1. Bethel – 179

2. Saint John – 168

3. St. Olaf – 109

4.Carleton – 93

5. Saint Scholastica – 88

6. Concordia-73

7. Gustave – 48

8. Macalester – 35

9. Augsburg – 30

10. Sainte Marie – 19

11. Hamlin – 16 MATERIAL DISTRIBUTION

The top three finishers in each event automatically earn all-conference honors and the 4th through 6th place finishers receive honorable mention. Winners from all conferences are listed below. Performers from all Saturday conferences are listed below, with honorable mention available in the results. 100 meters men

1. Kevin Arthur | Saint John | 10:32 a.m.

2. Liu Country | Bethel | 10:37 a.m.

3. Chris Bulwa | Holy Mary | 10.72 200 meters men

1. Kevin Arthur | Saint John | 20.69

2. Jacob Parent | Bethel | 20.84

3. Grant Nelson | Bethel | 21.24 400 meters men

1. Jacob Parent | Bethel | 46.66

2. Arlo Heitler | Macalester | 47h30

3. Grant Nelson | Bethel | 47.49 Men's 800 meter race

1. Indy Lyness | Carlton | 1:53.56

2. Tyler Smith | Gustave | 1:54.88

3. Nick Saint-Pierre | Saint John | 1:54.90 Men's 5,000 meter race

1. Mohammed Bati | Augsburg | 14:32.73

2. Gabe Nichols | Carlton | 14:34.88

3. Roy Llewellyn | Carlton | 14:46.12 110 meters hurdles men

1. Jayson Eikyor | Bethel | 14.12

2. Josh Sampson | Bethel | 14.16

3. Josh Thomsen | Bethel | 2:42 p.m. 400 meters hurdles men

1. Joel Smith | Bethel | 51.38

2. Josh Sampson | Bethel | 52.73

3. Josh Thomsen | Bethel | 53.92 Men's 3,000 meters Steeple

1. Will Kelly | St. Olaf | 9:02.59

2. Ignatius Fitzgerald | St. Olaf | 9:12.93

3. Brady Goss | Concordia | 9:12.94 Men's Hammer Throw

1. Jaeden Frost | Saint John | 52.62 m (172' 7″)

2. Josué Monréal | Saint Scholastica | 52.22 m (171' 4″)

3. Trent Beseth | Saint Scholastica | 51.60 m (169' 3″) Men's high jump

1.Jackson McDowell | Saint John | 2.10 m (6' 10.75″)

2. Anthony Marais | Concordia | 2.04 m (6' 8.25″)

3. Michael Braun | Hamlin | 1.96 m (6' 5″) Discus for men

1. Trent Beseth | Saint Scholastica | 55.23 m (181' 2″)

2. Evan Larsen | Bethel | 44.87 m (147' 2″)

3. Josué Monréal | Saint Scholastica | 43.22 m (141' 9″) Men's triple jump

1. Kameron Smith | Augsburg | 13.87 m (45' 6.25″)

2. Elie Wade | Saint John | 13.67 m (44' 10.25″)

3. Matthew Erickson | Saint Scholastica | 13.57 m (44' 6.25″) Men's 4×100 meter relay

1. Bethel | 40.41

Landen Liu

Grant Nelson

Cameron McConnell

Jacob Parent

2. Saint-Jean | 40.94

Kieran Murnan

Kevin Arthur

Aidan Morey

Matt Hansen

3. Gustavus | 42.29

Isaiah morning

Jade Anstine

Nathan Le

Matthew Skelly Men's 4×400 meter relay

1. Bethel | 3:14.86

Joel Smith

Josh Thomsen

Taaron Rudzite

Victor Lelinga

2.Carleton | 3:18.74

Alistair Pattison

Josh Meier

Indy Lyness

Ethan Ash

3. Saint-Jean | 3:19.12

Cooper Smith

Owen Montreuil

Ryan Conzémius

Wyatt Witschen | 2024 MIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships |

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://miacathletics.com/news/2024/5/11/mens-outdoor-track-field-championship-recap.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related