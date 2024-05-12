Connect with us

Fur is back in fashion for these runway models

Fur is back in fashion for these runway models

 


Tulip, a 2-year-old mixed breed, represents a treat from owner Patti Lacomb of Portland during a pet fashion show Saturday at Congress Square Park. The third annual event was co-hosted by Friends of Congress Square Park and artist Selina Chan, owner of Tealight Studios, purveyor of dog accessories like bandanas and bow ties as well as artwork on the dog theme. About 100 people filled the park to see a dozen canine competitors show off their style.

Winnie, a golden retriever from Falmouth, mugs for the camera at the dog fashion show.

North Berwick residents Colleen Young and Jason Marineau hold Maple and Birch, both Husky-mixes, by their leashes at Congress Square Park before the start of a fashion show and dog parade.

Portland residents Kelli Parker and Jeff Rieck introduce corgis Nugget and Pop Tart on stage during the fashion show.

Members of the public take photos of Tony Conroy and Winston, a 4-year-old long-haired dachshund, as they wear matching New York Yankees uniforms.

Mr. Pemberton, a 13-year-old three-legged pug from Scarborough, was one of three judges at a pet fashion show in Congress Square Park on Saturday. His counterparts were Hooman.

Colleen Young and her Husky mix Maple walk the so-called catwalk during a dog fashion show Saturday at Congress Square Park. The event, the third of its kind, attracted around a hundred people seated around the park.

Contestants take the stage at the end of a pet fashion show Saturday at Congress Square Park. No winner was named, but each entrant received a Tealight Studios goody bag. Many other dogs were present in the audience.

