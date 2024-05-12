Aman Sehrawat wins the first quota of the Paris Olympics in men's wrestling





Aman Sehrawat ended the long wait for men's freestyle wrestlers by winning India's first quota at the Paris Olympics in the 57kg division at the World Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul on Saturday. A medalist at the Asian Games, Aman did it in style winning all his bouts comfortably. Asian Games medalist, Aman did it in style winning all his bouts comfortably and sealed the quota spot by defeating Asian Games silver medalist Chongsong Han of North Korea 12-2 in the semi-final . This will also come as a lifeline for Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Ravi Dahiya, who competes in the same weight category. An Olympic quota belongs to the country and Aman, in all likelihood, will have to win the selection events at home to make it to Paris. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Sujeet Kalkal also showed good form to qualify for the semi-final, but lost to the experienced Tomor-Ochiryn Tulga of Mongolia 1-6. However, the 22-year-old, who competes in the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punias (65kg) weight category, is suspended for a controversial doping offense – will have another chance to reach the quota of Paris during the repechage on Sunday. Last month, Sujeet was unlucky not to make it on time to compete at the Asian qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, after being stranded at the flooded Dubai airport with Deepak Punia. Aman was solid throughout. The Asian Championships gold medalist faced Georgi Vangelov (10-4) and Ukraine's Andrii Yatsenko (12-2) to advance to the quarter-finals. This was Aman's third attempt to qualify for the Paris Olympics. He was India's No. 1 wrestler in a weight category in which Ravi Dahiya won an Olympic medal in Tokyo. While Dahiya was sidelined last year due to a knee injury that required surgery, Aman took over the mantle. He beat Dahiya in the home trials to earn a chance at the Paris qualifier. Aman has made good progress over the past two years. In 2022, he becomes U23 world champion. Last year, he won bronze at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and gold at the Asian Championships in Astana. However, the Olympics place had eluded him at the 2023 world championships and the Asian qualifiers last month. Aman put up an impressive performance in the crucial semi-final which sealed his quota. Against Chongsong Han, he opened the scoring with a takedown. The match looked close at the end of the first period with Aman leading 3-2. However, Aman stepped up brilliantly in the second half by scoring on the counterattacks. With a takedown, he increased the lead to 6-2, then kept the offensive pace going, closing the match in style with a leg lace roll for a 12-2 verdict. Sujeet, a medalist at the 2022 U20 Worlds, lost a fight with a low score against Ochir. The Mongolian earned two points from his passivity before an offensive move in the second period saw him win the bout 6-1. Before that, Sujeet had strong victories against Tokyo Olympian Yun Jun-sik Yun of Korea and Lachlan McNeil of Canada, winning both matches by superiority. In his first fight, he defeated Uzbekistan's Umidjon Jalolov 3-2. However, it was the end of the road for Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia, who crashed out after losing to China's Zushen Lin 4-6 in his opening bout.

