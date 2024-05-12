Fashion
Sleeping Beauties: Rewakening Fashion Review from the Mets Spring Show
When Andrew Bolton, chief curator of the Costume Institute, thanked his colleagues for willingly helping him explore and reproduce the odor molecules in clothing from their permanent collection during his opening speech at the exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion 2024, I was intrigued. I immediately pictured them all huddled together, sniffing clothes and drawing conclusions in a claustrophobic office. But Bolton's eloquent voice surpassed him, moving on to the next point, leaving the mystery open for only the curious to discover in the exhibition, which opens to the public on May 10.
Initially I thought the probably musty, musty or sour aromas were being examined for their own interest. It never occurred to me that these scents would be pumped through plastic tubes, climbing the edges of covered cases and filling the bottoms of round beakers in certain sections of the exhibit to imitate a scent deliberately placed by the designer. And I certainly never imagined that I would be enticed to inhale little puffs of it, like the molecules found in rancid beauty products. Yet I was, because I could. But the bad was also mixed with pleasant breaths of menthol and sweet notes of rose.
Inside the Tisch Galleries of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, an interactive testing lab is installed, animating 250 garments while simultaneously providing an experience far beyond that of a normal exhibition. Being a passive observer in Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion is not an option. Here, under the guidance of Bolton and his team, and in partnership with Open AI, a multi-sensory adventure catapults guests into active roles, reveling in the rebirth of clothing, even those that may never be worn again, to through their very fibers. The carefully designed sensory components of scent, sensation and sound are revealed in tandem with patterns that fit into three natural landscapes: land, air and water.
From the hand-painted silk Langlaise Robe to the 3D print used to hang pink roses in a terrarium-style dress skirt by Jun Takahasi for the Undercovers Spring/Summer 2024 collection, centuries of irrevocable designs and their subsequent techniques are presented. Most are secured on forms, but the fragile and fragmented are physically put to rest. To be more specific, the latent 50 are either reimagined through video animation or placed safely in transparent futuristic coffins.
A black silk-faille dress by Raf Simmons from 2014, attached with different flower heads, is displayed on a wall covered in the exact texture and a mini replica. Visitors are invited to smell the flowers to discover what the original fabric looks like, satisfying the temptation to touch what is usually forbidden. Meanwhile, the movement of the clothes, like Francesco Risso's Spring/Summer 2024 multicolor polychrome pewter flower set, is imagined in confusing sounds played from surrounding speakers.
Projections of shadowy swallows float on a blue ceiling above Alexander McQueen's spring/summer 1995 orange wool jacket with the same bird painted on the shoulders, sleeves and fitted body. Besides the natural connection between design beautification and the sky, the Birds gallery, like the rest of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, pushes conversations about environmental preservation into historical context for how industries have responded . These actions have both threatened and honored species, being used in the manufacture of fabrics to encapsulate the qualities of fashion's biggest players, as evidenced by Sarah Burton's famous monarch butterfly dress, made as an ode to her predecessor .
The Loewes Incubator, complete with a grass jacket, matching heels and Jonathan Anderson's vintage leaf shirt, imbues the connection of a creative who plays with animated silhouettes, proving that even the most whimsical and inventive take environmental benchmarks.
To enter the Costume Institute's new spring exhibition is to enter a garment, becoming not only its wearer but also a component of its overall composition. We often forget our inherent ability to bring a garment to life, losing sight of how a garment shapes not only our body, but also our personality. We don't always think about how each thread and integral element is constructed in the hope that it will.
Even though the innovative additives allow visitors to create an intimate connection that usually only occurs when we wear a garment, each model still seems alive, even stationary in its form. Perhaps it is the awareness of value that reigns in the showrooms, the omnipresence of unprecedented treasures, but we forget that clothes cannot walk on their own and we remember that fashion is an art alive.
