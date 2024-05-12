Meghan Markle explains her choice to wear a red dress after choosing only neutral tones during her trip to Nigeria – see all photos





The Duchess of Sussex was the lady in red on Saturday, as she joined Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization, to co-host an event focused on women leaders on the second day of her trip in Nigeria. Meghan wore a stunning red maxi dress Good luck, a young and promising contemporary designer from Nigeria, who presents herself as “ethically designed”. Launching in 2021, it is available at Nordstrom, ShopBop, Rent The Runway and Free People. After being asked how she felt about learning about her Nigerian heritage, Meghan replied: “I'm just flattered, honored and inspired. It's been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, andI quickly received the message that I needed to wear more colors so I could fit in with all of you in your amazing fashion!” © Andrew Esiebo Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks at a Women in Leadership event The Dire Ruffle Hem Maxi Dress features fine ribbed details and spaghetti straps, with a ruffled hem. It costs $275 but appears to be sold out. The event saw 50 leading women from Nigerian society, politics, business, media and culture watch as the Duchess took part in a panel with Dr Okonjo-Iweala and media mogul Mo Abudu, who runs the first global black entertainment network in Africa. © Andrew Esiebo Meghan wore an Orire dress “I'm very upset. So I want to start by saying thank you for your kindness has beenby welcoming my husband and me to this country,” she declared, before adding: “My country!” © Andrew Esiebo Meghan opened up about her Nigerian heritage The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited by the West African country's chief of defense staff, who met Harry in Germany last September during the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. Their first stop saw them singing and dancing with local children, before Harry visited injured military personnel in hospital in the afternoon. On Saturday, they attended a training session for Nigeria: Unconquered as well as a reception where military families were honored. © Andrew Esiebo She wowed the crowds in a chic white suit Their last day will be Sunday, and the couple, who left their children Archie and Lilibet at home in Southern California, will attend a basketball camp with the Giants of Africa as well as a cultural reception. Their latest engagement will see them attend a polo fundraiser in aid of Nigeria: Unconquered, a charity working in conjunction with the Invictus Games Foundation. This is the couple's first trip to the country, and comes after Meghan revealed in 2023 that a genealogy test revealed she was “43% Nigerian.” Asked about the discovery, Meghan said she immediately called her mother “because I wanted to know if she knew about it.” The Duchess as a young girl with her mother “I think part of being African American is not knowing much about your lineage or your origins, where you come from specifically, andit was exciting for both of us to discover more and understand what it really means,” she added. During last year's Invictus Games, Meghan spent a lot of time bonding with the Nigerian team, who gave her her own Nigerian name, Amira Ngozi Lolo. The name has a special royal meaning; “Amira” translates to warrior princess according to a legend, “Ngozi” means blessed and “Lolo” symbolizes the royal wife. Subscribe to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage By entering your details, you agree to HELLO! Magazine user Data protection policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .

