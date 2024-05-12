Wake Forest University





WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina The No. 6-seeded Wake Forest men's tennis team punched its ticket to the NCAA quarterfinals, defeating Stanford, 4-1, Friday night at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex. The No. 6-seeded Wake Forest men's tennis team punched its ticket to the NCAA quarterfinals, defeating Stanford, 4-1, Friday night at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex. With the victory, the Demon Deacons (30-6, 10-2 ACC) reached the Elite Eight for the fourth time in program history and first time since 2019. Eight appearances in the NCAA elite 2017, 2018, 2019, 2024 For the third consecutive match, the Deacs took a 1-0 lead after securing the doubles point. Although Stanford won the first set on four courts, Wake Forest extended its advantage to 3-0 behind No. 79's wins. DK Suresh Ekambaram And Luca Pow . It is worth noting that Suresh Ekambaram defeated No. 55 Samir Banerjee in three sets, marking his 10th victory against a ranked opponent this season. Additionally, Pow's victory marked his 18th consecutive victory. Stanford reduced its deficit by winning first singles, but the Demon Deacons immediately responded with a victory on court four to win the match, 4-1. How did it happen Wake Forest got off to a good start, advancing by a break in the first and third doubles. Stanford took a 4-1 lead into second doubles.

After the Cardinal earned a 6-1 win in second doubles, the Demon Deacons immediately responded, taking first and third to take a 1-0 lead. The Deacs won the doubles point in each of their three NCAA Tournament matches.

Wake Forest presented its usual singles lineup.

Stanford won the first set on four courts to open singles play.

Luca Pow gave the Demon Deacons a 2-0 lead, eliminating Neel Rajesh (7-5, 6-2). Pow has now won 18 consecutive doubles singles matches.

gave the Demon Deacons a 2-0 lead, eliminating Neel Rajesh (7-5, 6-2). Despite the loss of the first set, n°79 DK Suresh Ekambaram came back with a bang against No. 55 Samir Banerjee (2-6, 6-1, 6-4).

came back with a bang against No. 55 Samir Banerjee (2-6, 6-1, 6-4). Stanford earned its first point of the game with a victory on the first court. The Deacs held a 3-1 lead with three pitches undecided.

No. 124 Luciano Tacchi won by beating Kyle Kang (7-5, 7-5).

won by beating Kyle Kang (7-5, 7-5). Wake Forest defeated Stanford, 4-1, to advance to the NCAA quarterfinals. Singles results 1. #16 Nishesh Basavareddy (STAN) def. #25 Philippe Moroni (FMA) 7-5, 6-3

2. #79 DK Suresh Ekambaram (WFU) def. #55 Samir Banerjee (STAN) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

3. Matthew Thomson (WFU) vs Max Basing (STAN) 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 1-2, unfinished

4. #124 Luciano Tacchi (WFU) def. Kyle Kang (STAN) 7-5, 7-5

5. Luca Pow (WFU) def. Neel Rajesh (STAN) 7-5, 6-2

6. Holden Koons (WFU) against Nico Godsick (STAN) 4-6, 7-5, 0-1, unfinished Duplicate results 1. #2 DK Suresh Ekambaram / Holden Koons (WFU) def. #62 Nico Godsick/Max Basing (STAN) 6-4

2. #85 Nishesh Basavareddy/Samir Banerjee (STAN) def. Philippe Moroni / Matthew Thomson (WFU) 6-1

3. Luciano Tacchi / Luca Pow (WFU) def. Kyle Kang/Neel Rajesh (STAN) 6-3 Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (5,2,1,4) From Coach Bresky “I'm thrilled the guys deserve it. We have some serious warriors. They worked incredibly hard and they deserved to improve. Stanford has an incredible team, so we knew it was going to be a tough battle. They have some of the best players in college tennis. We were lucky to be home. We have the best college tennis fans. They were amazing today. There was an hour and a half delay in the rain, but we had it. still feels like 5,000 fans tonight It was so much fun for the guys Overall we're happy to move on It's a long tournament and these matches are tough. we were prepared for it. We will take advantage of it now and refocus for the next round. Tony Bresky Following The Demon Deacons will now travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma for the NCAA Quarterfinals. Follow the Deacons: GoDeacs.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

