Meghan Markle has a glamorous moment at a reception in Nigeria

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry coordinated their looks for a special reception on their second day in Nigeria.

After their first stop at Nigeria: undefeated, a national charity working in tandem with Prince Harry's Invictus Games, on Saturday May 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a reception for Military Families and the Widows' Association at the Ward's Officers' Mess General of Defense in Abuja. The release was also accompanied by a particular novelty: the inauguration of a rehabilitation center.

For the event, the couple wore linen ensembles. Meghan went glamorous in a white linen strapless St. Agni dress, while Harry wore a cream linen suit.

Hosted by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, this ceremony was an opportunity for the couple to speak with families of military men and women.

Shortly after sitting down, the couple stood up with everyone else to listen to the national anthems. The ceremony began with “God Save The King,” during which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood at attention. Harry stood with his eyes facing forward and his arms at his side as the anthem played. The British anthem was followed by the Nigerian anthem.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception in Abuja, Nigeria on May 11, 2024.

They then watched a dance performance by a group of energetic dancers and drummers and heard testimonies from wounded warriors. Lance Corporal Peacemaker Azuegbulam, despite having a prosthetic leg after being shot, has expressed his intention to compete in alpine skiing and skeleton at the Invictus Games in Vancouver. The 27-year-old thanked Prince Harry for seeing the games through, later telling PEOPLE: It gave me a reason to live. There are abilities on my handicap.”

Meghan and Harry were also shown a computer-generated tour of a planned new Invictus center which will be a physical and mental rehabilitation shelter for injured military personnel.

During the series of speeches, Abike Dabiri Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, elicited wide smiles and applause from Meghan, as well as applause from across the room when she exclaimed : Princess Meghan is a Nigerian! »

Meghan Markle attends a reception in Abuja, Nigeria on May 11, 2024.

She said she wasn't surprised when Meghan said on her podcast that she had Nigerian heritage. I was excited but not surprised. Because she is beautiful, intelligent, hard-working and hard-working and stands firm in the midst of challenges,” she said, adding: “Prince Harry, you married the best of our daughter, our friend, the Princess Meghan. I hope you come back again, again and again.

And she didn't leave Harry out, saying: Princess Meghan, you married the best man. »

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend a reception in Abuja, Nigeria, May 11, 2024.

After giving them her traditional Aso-Oke outfits as a gift, she told PEOPLE: They make an incredible couple. They are humble, down to earth and they go so well together. Love is there; you feel it.

As a former captain in the British Armed Forces and founding patron of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive sports tournament for injured and ill military personnel, the defense of veterans and their families has long been close to Harry's heart.

In a speech, Harry shared his sincere gratitude to the Chief of Defense Staff and the Defense Minister. Your welcome and your energy were simply remarkable, he said.

He also recognized the “tragic loss of the brave souls who lost their lives during the recent conflicts in the country.”

It reminds us of the true meaning of service and the profound impact of conflict on children, families and nations. My deepest condolences to all the families,” he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend a reception in Abuja, Nigeria, May 11, 2024.

He also shared a poignant moment from his visit with wounded soldiers on Friday.

I'll tell you a story from yesterday when I visited Kanuda Hospital,” Harry said, referring to his meeting with 50 injured and wounded servicemen on May 10. “I'm sure they won't mind let me say it, but morale was low. I could see it in their faces, I could see it in their eyes. Their injuries defined their lives. There were two out of 50 that were a little different. They had smiles on their faces. One of them was doing push-ups on his bed.

What this proved to me, what it reminded me of, was the power of seeing what is possible after an injury. They would not be defined by the hurts of the past. That's what it's about.

He continued: “And that’s what the new center you’re building is for. Seeing the plans for the new Invictus Center gives me goosebumps. As we look to the future, let us keep in mind that by working together, we could make remarkable progress in recognizing the sacrifice of many of our service members and, just as importantly, their families. Provide support for their rehabilitation and recovery.

As they left the stage, the couple were invited to dance by a group of enthusiastic women. Harry was reluctant, but Meghan joined him.

Meghan Markle attends a reception at the Nigerian Defense Headquarters in Abuja on May 11, 2024.

Speaking to PEOPLE about Prince Harry's vision for Invictus and what fuels his fire, his friend, veteran and Invictus Games alumnus David Wiseman said: “The identity of a soldier is not does not disappear or change because you are a prince or a duke. That. He feels part of this community and we feel him part of our community. It’s passion that motivates him, wanting to serve this community.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Nigeria this weekend at the invitation of the Chief of Defense Staff, Staff General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the country's top military official, and the The route highlights the Invictus mission.

Prince Harry's empathy shone through on the first day of his tour at the Nigerian Army Referral Hospital in Kaduna, where he took the hand of a young man in a gesture that channeled his late mother, the Princess Diana.

“Are they helping you?” Do you feel better? asked Prince Harry at the bedside of Private Habu Sadiq in a video captured by PEOPLE's chief foreign correspondent Simon Perry, who exclusively covers the Duke and Duchess's outings in Nigeria.

“Get better, be strong,” Harry told the soldier, who was suffering from impaired vision due to an explosion.

The hospital stop was the Duke's final outing on May 10, which also included visits to the Lightway Academy school (in coordination with the GEANCO Foundation's inaugural mental health summit) and the chief's headquarters of Defense Staff with Meghan, 42. Harry then continued solo to meet the governor (who surprised him with paintings of him with Princess Diana and his wife Meghan!) and headed to the hospital.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their second day abroad at a training session for Nigeria: Unconquered, a national charity working in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation. Prince Harry and Meghan's visit to Nigeria: Unconquered was all about sports recovery, where they attended a basketball training session/game with athletes.

Nigeria first participated in the Invictus Games in September 2023 during the final cycle of the competition in Dusseldorf, Germany, where Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, spent time with the athletes from the team and supporters in the stands. Meghan has already revealed about her Archetypes podcast in 2022 that she learned she had Nigerian heritage through a genealogy test, and Harry joked in his opening remarks at the 2023 Invictus Games that his wife supported the Nigerian team.

Prince Harry and Meghan's trip to Nigeria is significant as it is their first international tour since stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

Later today on May 11, the Duchess of Sussex will co-host an event on women's leadership with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization.