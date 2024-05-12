UF Baseball evens series against Kentucky in convincing fashion, 10-1





GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) – Florida evened the series against No. 4 Kentucky with a dominant 10-1 victory in Game 2 at Condron Family Ballpark Saturday afternoon. Florida put together an impressive performance fueled by a 12-hit offensive display. The Gators' offensive onslaught was led by Cade Kurland and Luke Heyman, who each contributed two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Heyman's performance included two homers, while Kurland added one. Dale Thomas also continued his strong weekend with a double, an RBI, a run and a walk. On the mound, starter Liam Peterson delivered an exceptional performance, pitching six one-run innings to secure both the victory and his first-ever quality start of his career. The game began with a scoreless first inning for both teams, with Peterson demonstrating his prowess as a pitcher by hitting a two-out double and totaling two strikeouts. In the bottom of the second, Florida broke the game open. Hayden Yost hit an RBI double, bringing home Brody Donay. Florida took an early 1-0 lead. Peterson continued his dominance in the third inning, inducing a crucial double play and adding another strikeout to keep Kentucky off the scoreboard. Florida then extended its lead in the bottom half of the inning, with a Kurland homer and Colby Shelton RBI single pushing the score to 3-0. The Gators added another run in the fourth inning on Thomas' RBI double, but Kentucky responded with a run of its own in the fifth. Florida responded quickly in the bottom half of the inning, with a two-run homer from Heyman extending its lead to 6-1. Peterson's strong outing ended after six innings, with Ryan Slater taking over in the seventh and maintaining Florida's lead. The Gators added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by Kurland's two-run double and Ashton Wilson's RBI single. Slater continued Florida's strong pitching performance, tossing a scoreless eighth inning, before Heyman's second homer of the day in the bottom half of the inning widened the lead to 10-1. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter. Copyright 2024 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcjb.com/2024/05/11/uf-baseball-evens-series-against-kentucky-convincing-fashion-10-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos